PROVIDENCE — About 95,000 National Grid customers were without power as of 9 a.m. Wednesday as a nor’easter battered the state.

Some of the most heavily affected towns for outages included Barrington, Bristol, Warren, Narragansett, Little Compton, Exeter and North Kingstown.

National Grid covers the vast majority of Rhode Island; the Pascoag Utility District in the northwest part of the state has about 5,000 of its own customers. That small utility, too, said it was dealing with outages.