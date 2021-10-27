PROVIDENCE — About 95,000 National Grid customers were without power as of 9 a.m. Wednesday as a nor’easter battered the state.
Some of the most heavily affected towns for outages included Barrington, Bristol, Warren, Narragansett, Little Compton, Exeter and North Kingstown.
National Grid covers the vast majority of Rhode Island; the Pascoag Utility District in the northwest part of the state has about 5,000 of its own customers. That small utility, too, said it was dealing with outages.
Also Wednesday morning, the Jamestown and Newport Bell bridges were closed to high-profile vehicles because of high sustained winds making travel unsafe. That includes school buses and any other vehicles that law enforcement think might not be able to make it over safely. Earlier in the day, all vehicles were banned from the bridges, although that was lifted before 9 a.m.
Several schools Massachusetts and Rhode Island were forced to close because of the storm.
“As the result of lost power, the following PPSD elementary schools are closed today: Fortes-Lima, Leviton, Pleasant View, Webster & West,” Providence Public Schools tweeted. “There will not be distance learning for those schools. All other schools will be open.”
