Governor Charlie Baker was slow to announce his five appointments after signing a bill in to law that created the new board in July. Earlier this month he appointed Betsy Taylor, a member of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation board; Thomas “Scott " Darling, an independent consultant; Travis McCready, an executive director at the global real estate and investment firm JLL; Mary Beth Mello, a transportation consultant; and Robert Butler, president of the Northeast Regional Council of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers.

The meeting comes four months after the previous MBTA oversight board disbanded and is a welcome milestone for transit advocates who have raised concerns about a series of recent safety incidents that have plagued the transit agency.

A new board of directors charged with overseeing the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is meeting for the first time Wednesday.

Butler was chosen from a list of three people submitted by the Massachusetts AFL-CIO, in accordance with the new law. Under the law, another appointee had to be a resident of a designated environmental justice population, a neighborhood that meets one of several criteria, like having an annual median household income is not more than 65 per cent of the statewide annual median household income. McCready, from Lexington, is that pick.

Baker’s five picks are joined by Mayor Thomas Koch of Quincy, who was appointed by the MBTA Advisory Board, and Secretary of Transportation Jamey Tesler.

Since the previous board’s oversight ended, the board of directors for the state’s Department of Transportation has been overseeing the MBTA. But advocates say more robust oversight is needed as the T faces a fast-approaching funding crisis and handles investigations into multiple recent safety incidents.

In early September, a man fell to his death through a dilapidated staircase near the JFK/UMass T stop. Later that month, an escalator malfunction at the T’s Back Bay stop sent nine people to the hospital. Just two days later, a Red Line train derailed at Broadway station, upending commutes for the rest of the day.

Those events came after a speeding Green Line train crashed into a slower-moving one on July 30, sending 27 people to the hospital.

Keeping the transit system funded is another top concern among advocates. The Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation recently reported that the MBTA’s operating and capital shortfalls coming in fiscal year 2024 will require $1.25 billion in new funding annually.

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven.