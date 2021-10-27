Happy Wednesday! I’m Dan McGowan and today is a bad day to practice your field goal kicking. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 124.9 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 735,582 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 171

Test-positive rate: 1.9 percent

Currently hospitalized: 95

Total deaths: 2,876

Leading off

Help: Do you know the best neighborhood in Rhode Island for trick-or-treating? E-mail me your secret along with a sentence about why it’s so great, and I’ll share answers on Friday.

The College Crusade of Rhode Island is getting a new name, but keeping its same important mission.

The well-known education nonprofit, which helps middle school and high school students from Rhode Island’s urban school districts prepare for college, has hired Nail Communications to assist with rebranding efforts and plans to unveil its new name before it begins summer programming in 2022, according to president and CEO Andrew Bramson.

Bramson said the organization is likely to drop the word “crusade” from its name in an effort to better align with its mission, vision, and values.

”We just think there’s a better word out there,” Bramson said.

The College Crusade opened its doors in 1989 as the Children’s Crusade for Higher Education, and it changed to its current name 13 years ago. Bramson said students who have gone through the program often call themselves “crusaders,” and he doesn’t want that to stop.

But he acknowledged that there’s some fear within the organization that the word “crusade” has often popped up in the political spectrum in recent years. He also said that donors have at times questioned whether The College Crusade is a religious organization.

Bramson said he wants to hear from alumni who might have ideas for new names. My pick (which comes with zero expertise in rebranding whatsoever): College Ready RI.

No matter what new name is picked, Bramson said the organization will continue helping more than 3,500 students each year prepare for college, explore potential careers, and receive academic support.

The results speak for themselves: About 92 percent of crusaders graduate from high school in four years, 72 percent enter college, and 73 percent stay enrolled in college, according to the organization’s annual report card.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ No longer will members of the Narragansett Indian Tribe come to the site of the “Great Swamp Massacre” as visitors. Now that the Rhode Island Historical Society has transferred the 5-acre site in South Kingstown to the tribe, Narragansetts can step onto land they consider sacred, knowing that it is once again theirs. Read more.

⚓ Is Rhode Island the Transylvania of America? One vampire expert thinks so. Read more.

⚓ Eleanor Slater Hospital’s Zambarano unit in Burrillville is closing to visitors because two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the state announced Tuesday. Read more.

⚓ The founding drummer of progressive rock band Pink Floyd is making a stop at the Providence Performing Arts Center after the New Year during “The Echoes Tour.” Read more.

Here’s more Globe Rhode Island coverage.

Also in the Globe

⚓ The rapid growth of biotech labs in Greater Boston might end up saving the region’s commercial real estate market, if not its entire economy, from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. But that doesn’t mean everyone wants one next door. Read more.

⚓ A new strain of the COVID-19 virus, dubbed Delta-plus in the media, is increasingly infecting people in the United Kingdom, raising concerns among scientists that it could rekindle the pandemic here just as the virus seems to be receding. Read more.

⚓ My colleague Devra First has an essential guide to the best — and worst — Halloween candies. Read more.

What’s on tap today

⚓ Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized on Friday, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

⚓ Endorsement alert: state Representative Grace Diaz is expected to announce her support for Treasurer Seth Magaziner to be governor.

⚓ At 6 p.m., Dr. Robert Ballard from the URI Graduate School of Oceanography is giving a talk titled “Adventures in Deep Sea Exploration: Living the Dream” at District Hall in Providence. You can watch the presentation in person or online. Sign up here.

⚓ At 5:30 p.m., the House Finance Committee will continue discussing Governor Dan McKee’s plan for spending American Rescue Plan funding.

⚓ A special commission tasked with making recommendations for ways to encourage more persons of color to enter the education field meets at 3:30 p.m.

My previous column

There’s one politician who isn’t at all surprised by the latest scandal at Facebook: US Representative David Cicilline.

If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to Governor Dan McKee about his first seven months leading the state and his vision for the future.Listen to all of our podcasts here.

