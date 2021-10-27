A wind gust of 94 miles an hour was recorded in Edgartown at 4:31 a.m., according to the National Weather Service, one of multiple instances when winds reached high speeds on Cape Cod and the coastal South Shore communities.

A powerful storm is battering the region with heavy rain and wind gusts approaching 90 miles-per-hour, knocking power out to 425,000 customers, causing schools to be canceled or delayed and slowing down the Wednesday morning commute on the MBTA and highways.

The storm had barreled up the East Coast Tuesday with high winds and rain intensifying overnight, which likely won’t die down until Wednesday afternoon, according to the weather service. The weather service warned that those “along the immediate coast, including Cape Cod & Islands,” should expect gusts of 75 to 85 miles per hour until 7 a.m.

Outages were widespread Wednesday morning, but focused most heavily on the coast.

Just after 5 a.m., more than 50 percent of electric users in seven Cape towns were already out of power, and Provincetown was completely out of power. About 90 percent of customers in Wellfleet had been experiencing outages just after 4:15 a.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s online map. But by 5 a.m., just under half had no power.

Peak winds occurred around 3:10 a.m., “along the immediate coast, [especially] from Plymouth County to Cape Cod,” the weather service tweeted.

Along the northern coastline, 100 percent of customers in Essex and Hamilton were experiencing outages.

South of Boston in Cohasset and Hingham, outages were affecting 100 percent of electric users. Over 6,700 electric users in Scituate also didn’t have power on the South Shore.

Marshfield and Carver public schools canceled classes Wednesday, according to a notes from their administrations. Stoughton and Milton also delayed school by 2 hours.

Cohasset police had reported that electrical wires were down and the roadway was blocked at the intersection of Pond and Spring streets and that South Main Street was blocked by a tree that had fallen onto power lines between Scituate line and Beechwood Street.

Duxbury police and fire were responding to multiple trees down and a high volume of emergency calls.

Trees on the tracks were delaying the MBTA’s Red Line for both the Ashmont and Braintree service, buses were in use on the Mattapan trolley line and weather-related delays were reported on the Framingham, Greenbush and Newburyport/Beverly lines.

Other towns across the state saw down trees and power lines and road closures in the early morning.

The weather service had reported winds up to 60 miles per hour in Rockport and as high as 77 miles per hour in Hull just before 9 p.m. In Boston, winds reached 51 miles per hour at Logan International Airport about 8 p.m.

In Mansfield, Sterns Avenue was also closed after a tree fell down on wires and into the road. Brockton, Billerica, Cambridge, and Stow police departments reported possible trees down overnight.

“People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches,” the weather service said. “If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.”

The Steamship Authority canceled 10 ferry trips between Woods Hole and Vineyard Haven on Tuesday “due to weather conditions,” the authority said on its website, and it cautioned that further service disruptions were possible Wednesday.

Salem, which draws scores of Halloween visitors this week, announced ferry service from Boston was canceled Tuesday and Wednesday, due to the storm. The MBTA also announced it had canceled ferry service from Charlestown and Hingham on both days.

High wind warnings, which also included the Rhode Island coast, are in effect until Wednesday afternoon. The peak winds are expected in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

The winds won’t get as strong in the interior of the state. A high wind watch covering a swath of Central and Northeastern Massachusetts, including the Worcester area, predicted wind gusts of up to 55 miles per hour. Forecasters said the wind could blow around unsecured objects and a few power outages could result in those areas.

The National Hurricane Center, which has kept an eye on the storm, said on its website, “The extratropical low is expected to meander off the mid-Atlantic and northeast US coasts through Wednesday, bringing rain and wind impacts to portions of those areas.” The storm is expected to make an unusual counterclockwise loop before heading back out into the ocean.

The storm had already caused problems to the south as of midday Tuesday. As much as 3 inches of rain had already fallen on parts of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, and, with the rain expected to continue for hours, meteorologists warned of the potential for intense flash flooding. Residents of the area were bracing for the worst after the disastrous storms there this summer.

By Thursday, the storm will have faded.

“Much quieter and mainly dry weather returns Thursday into at least part of Friday,” forecasters said in the Internet posting.





John R. Ellement, Martin Finucane, Jeremy C. Fox, and Colleen Cronin