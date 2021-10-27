These dates, said some committee members, aren’t definitive, but will be determined when federal regulators fully authorize the vaccine for this age group.

Once the vaccine is approved for emergency use authorization, kids in Rhode Island will be able to receive doses at the Sockanosset clinic, pharmacies, family practices, and some pediatricians. On Nov. 8, municipal, schools and community clinics will be able to administer vaccines, the state’s advisory panel said.

PROVIDENCE — Just a day after the Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted unanimously , with one abstention, to begin administering doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds, the Rhode Island vaccine subcommittee said the state is planning for kids to begin receiving doses on Nov. 4.

Each municipality will hold at least two vaccine clinics, three weeks apart, and will engage an outside provider if they are unable to execute these clinics on their own. Cities, such as those considered “high density communities” by the state health department, will be encouraged to hold additional clinics in schools to increase access to the vaccine.

Local school districts are also being asked by the health department to promote these vaccine clinics to parents of 5- to 11-year olds as well as school staff.

Doses of the vaccine will be brought to the state warehouse and clinics, pediatricians, and pharmacies will have to order the doses through the state.

The state’s advisory committee said they will be offering training materials to providers and pharmacies to help administer this vaccine to school-aged children.

The Pfizer doses that would be administered to this age group would be different from those given to those to adults, and are considered “kid-size.”

The FDA does not have to take the panel’s recommendation, and is planning on making their own decision about whether to authorize the vaccine for emergency use for this age group within days. If the FDA authorizes the vaccine, then the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will have to decide if it wants to recommend the shots.

