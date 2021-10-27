“It marks the beginning of the State of Rhode Island’s commitment to resettle 250 evacuees,” said Julieann Cofone, Dorcas International’s director of public relations and communications.

A dozen Afghan evacuees came to Rhode Island on their own earlier, but this family represents the first group with “humanitarian parole” status that the federal government sent to Rhode Island following the Aug. 30 withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, according to the Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island.

PROVIDENCE — A family of six who fled Afghanistan will arrive in Rhode Island on Thursday, as the state prepares to welcome about 250 Afghan evacuees, officials said Wednesday.

Governor Daniel J. McKee wrote to President Joe Biden in August, saying, “Rhode Island stands ready to welcome Afghan allies and families eager to seek solace and safety in our state.” Dorcas International received approval through its national counterpart to resettle 150 Afghans in Rhode Island, and Catholic Social Services received approval to resettle another 100 Afghans here.

“Rhode Island is opening its arms widely,” Cofone said. “Since the start of the stories about the upheaval in Afghanistan, individuals and faith-based organizations and state officials and just everybody has been opening their hearts and minds and arms to help people feel welcome.”

After leaving Afghanistan, this family of six arrived at Fort Dix military base in New Jersey, where the federal government conducted vetting, administration and vaccination processes, she said. The federal government then cleared the family for resettlement in Rhode Island.

The family plans to stay in temporary housing in Providence, and Dorcas International will help them find permanent housing, Cofone said. The mother in the family is pregnant, so it will soon be a family of seven, she said.

“Helping families in need who seek to call Rhode Island home is a very big part of our mission,” Dorcas International executive director Kathleen Cloutier said. “We are proud to welcome this family with open arms.”

Cofone said she does not know exactly when other Afghans will arrive in Rhode Island, but she said two other Afghan families are expected to arrive “very soon.”

Dorcas International said it will continue working with the Catholic Diocese of Rhode Island, state and local government officials, and nonprofits “to ensure a safe and smooth resettlement for all Afghan evacuees coming to reside in Rhode Island.”

