“Due to widespread power outages and downed trees, the Brockton Public Schools will be closed today,’' the system announced.

On its homepage, the Brockton Public Schools succinctly explained both the problem and the short-term solution to the storm that generated a 94 mile an hour gust in Edgartown and is not expected to fade away until late Wednesday.

School systems across Eastern Massachusetts and parts of Rhode Island closed or delayed openings Wednesday due to the powerful nor’easter that caused some 400,000 power outages and snarled school bus routes by knocking down trees onto streets and highways.

The turbulent weather, however, did not impact the state’s largest school district. “All Boston public schools are open and operating regular hours,’’ Xavier Andrews, a department spokesman, wrote in an e-mail around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

North Kingstown and Tiverton schools were among school districts closing in Rhode Island. “All Schools are closed on 10/27/2021, and there will not be any distance learning today,’' North Kingstown announced. “Only maintenance staff should report to work.”

Stoughton Public Schools initially said doors would open two hours late, but conditions in the town were worse than expected and the system changed course at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

“Due to power outages and tree damage throughout Stoughton, our schools will now be closed TODAY, Wednesday, October 27, 2021,’’ the system announced. “All school offices will be closed as well. Please disregard the previous delayed opening message and stay safe.”

Milton public schools also initially planned a delayed opening Wednesday, but within hours canceled school altogether.

Marshfield, Carver, Cohasset, Duxbury, Plymouth, the Blue Hills Regional High School and schools on the Cape in Truro and Dennis all cancelled classes Wednesday.

UMass Dartmouth will start at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

