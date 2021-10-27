“People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches,” the National Weather Service said. “Use caution if you must drive.”

Forecasters had predicted that nor’easter could make travel more difficult in the morning, and several schools have reported closing or delays due to bad road conditions and outages.

With winds topping 80 miles per hour, the nor’easter took down trees and power lines and blocked roads across the state Wednesday morning.

Roads are closed up and down the coast, including in Bedford, Mansfield, Concord, Plymouth, Wellsley, and Hanson, because of fallen trees and wires.

Here’s a look at some of the damage caused by the storm so far.

The entrance to Walden Pond Vistor Center in Concord was blocked by a down tree.

Union Bridge Road at Cross Street in Duxbury was temporarily closed after a tree landed on a vehicle. The fire department also tweeted that it “is handling a very high volume of emergency calls.”

High winds and rain from the nor'easter caused damage and road closures in Duxbury. Duxbury Fire Department

Roads in general were wet and covered in debris from the storm. Emergency services personnel are asking residents to stay home and off the streets.

Trees and limbs also came down on houses, including a house on Erie Street in Lynn.

In Plymouth, the harbor master tweeted that some boats had broken loose from their moorings following the morning high tide and rough winds.

A tree falling on train tracks even caused a 15-minute delay on the Red Line, according to the MBTA.

Colleen Cronin can be reached at colleen.cronin@globe.com.