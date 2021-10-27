With winds topping 80 miles per hour, the nor’easter took down trees and power lines and blocked roads across the state Wednesday morning.
Forecasters had predicted that nor’easter could make travel more difficult in the morning, and several schools have reported closing or delays due to bad road conditions and outages.
“People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches,” the National Weather Service said. “Use caution if you must drive.”
Roads are closed up and down the coast, including in Bedford, Mansfield, Concord, Plymouth, Wellsley, and Hanson, because of fallen trees and wires.
Here’s a look at some of the damage caused by the storm so far.
The entrance to Walden Pond Vistor Center in Concord was blocked by a down tree.
Tree down across the road on Walden by the Walden pond visitors center causing outages. Broke our primary. Pinning down our secondaries and communications. pic.twitter.com/ItOGRA7ofJ— Concord Light (@CMLPmedia) October 27, 2021
Union Bridge Road at Cross Street in Duxbury was temporarily closed after a tree landed on a vehicle. The fire department also tweeted that it “is handling a very high volume of emergency calls.”
Roads in general were wet and covered in debris from the storm. Emergency services personnel are asking residents to stay home and off the streets.
Beautiful night here in Marshfield https://t.co/kI2AqLkVlh pic.twitter.com/5mqWqBwuY3— Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) October 27, 2021
Trees and limbs also came down on houses, including a house on Erie Street in Lynn.
Large tree uprooted on Erie St in Lynn. Fire department says there is some damage to the exterior of the home, no injuries thankfully. They are currently working a lot of calls for downed trees and power lines @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/06b8rXbVp0— Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) October 27, 2021
In Plymouth, the harbor master tweeted that some boats had broken loose from their moorings following the morning high tide and rough winds.
A couple of boats have broken free from their moorings. This one was secured in place by the @Plymouth_Harbor crew until conditions improve and the boat can be removed. #noreaster pic.twitter.com/r7dNUqQsT9— PlymouthHarbormaster (@Plymouth_Harbor) October 27, 2021
A tree falling on train tracks even caused a 15-minute delay on the Red Line, according to the MBTA.
Colleen Cronin can be reached at colleen.cronin@globe.com.