The blazes broke out within a half an hour of each other after 5 a.m. and proved challenging to battle. Firefighters were forced to take alternate routes as downed trees blocked roads and found wind-stoked flames when they arrived.

While winds from the powerful nor’easter swept through Massachusetts early Wednesday, firefighters in Brockton were stretched thin as they worked to extinguish two blazes that engulfed residential properties in the city.

“If you have a campfire... you start with a little bit of kindling and you blow on it, the fire is going to get bigger,” said Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli. “Now take a nor’easter, and put that on a three-decker. It’s going to make the problem exponentially larger. And getting there was tough because we had so many trees and poles down around the city.”

One fire, which broke out around 5:30 a.m. near a two-story home at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Pine Street, spread slowly, but came to life after a transformer nearby exploded.

Brockton resident Harry Green Jr. captured the harrowing moments on video. He said he heard a loud “pop” and ran outside to find flames inching across power lines and trees across the street.

Seconds later, the video shows a transformer explode in a shower of sparks. Between two and three minutes later, he said, the flames had spread to the Washington Avenue and Pine Street home. Several residents of the area called the fire department before the explosion, he said, but it took about 45 minutes from the first call for crews to arrive.

“It was a small fire at first, so maybe if they had a fire extinguisher or if the firefighters hadn’t been out on other calls for the storm already, it wouldn’t have happened,” said Green.

Another video captured by Green shows heavy smoke swirling as a lone firefighter wrestles with a hose. With Brockton’s firefighters working on two fires and other service calls, Nardelli said the first crews to arrive at the residence had limited equipment to work with.

“We had limited equipment to fight the fire at the time,” he said. “In the storm we were in a situation where all of our mutual aid partners in surrounding towns are also tied up. So we were limited as to what we could do when we first got there.”

The fire was mostly concentrated in one room, but left the home with severe damage, Nardelli said.

Two residents were displaced, and the city is working to determine if the house will be considered a total loss. One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

The other blaze sparked around 5 a.m. at a three-story, wood frame apartment complex at 312 North Main St., about two miles from the Washington Avenue and Pine Street fire. Crews found flames shooting out of the top floor of the building when they arrived.

As they battled the fire, embers the size of footballs flew out of the building, sparking several smaller blazes on nearby buildings that were quickly extinguished, according to Nardelli. He said 27 residents were displaced, and that the American Red Cross was providing temporary housing. That building, too, sustained severe damage.

Both fires took several hours to knock down, but Nardelli said the outcome could’ve been far worse.

“We could’ve lost a couple of neighborhoods this morning because of the wind conditions,” said Nardelli. “Once that wind ramps up, it’s like putting bellows on the fires. And we likely could’ve lost a whole neighborhood but we were able to stop that working very hard.”

