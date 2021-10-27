The long-duration nor’easter overspreading Massachusetts and Rhode Island brought powerful winds with it — but none that matched what took place at 4:31 a.m. Wednesday in Edgartown.
At that time, the National Weather Service reported a wind gust reached 94 miles an hour.
Other communities on Cape Cod and on the South Shore came close, however. The weather service reported gusts of 88 miles an hour in Vineyard Haven, 87 miles an hour in Scituate, 84 miles an hour in Duxbury, 83 miles an hour in Dennis, and 80 miles an hour in Truro.
Center of the storm was drifting S of Nantucket at 5 am. Window for strongest winds/damage continues along immediate coast until 7-8 am with somewhat lesser winds farther inland. Winds slowly diminish today but it remains windy. #CTwx #MAwx #RIwx pic.twitter.com/WCzV77yWyJ— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) October 27, 2021
The storm’s wind component was so powerful, the weather service urged people to stay off the roads entirely in Southeastern Massachusetts while wind gusts were nearing hurricane force levels.
[635 AM] Dangerous situation early this morning near and southeast of the I-95 corridor. Winds gusting over Hurricane Force across southeast MA. Numerous downed trees and over 400K power outages in MA alone. TRAVEL IS NOT RECOMMENDED early this morning in southeast MA. pic.twitter.com/Hx5zjVKcd6— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) October 27, 2021
The weather service posted a list of wind speeds recorded across Massachusetts and Rhode Island overnight — and the lowest speed was 40 miles an hour in several North Shore communities, Canton, and Narragansett.
However, most communities experienced speeds of much greater strength that ranged from the low 50 miles an hour to the highs in excess of 70 miles an hour. Here’s a look at some of the wind gusts recorded around the state.
Edgartown 94 mph 431 AM
Vineyard Station 88 mph 247 AM
1 NE Chatham 76 mph 354 AM
Squantum 71 mph 548 AM
East Boston 48 mph 521 AM
11 S Hyannis 69 mph 250 AM
Woods Hole 79 mph 411 AM
Scituate 87 mph 227 AM
Duxbury 80 mph 350 AM
Dog Bar Breakwater 79 mph 459 AM
11 NNE Scituate 65 mph 450 AM
Dennis 84 mph 426 AM
Wellfleet 83 mph 225 AM
Truro 80 mph 223 AM
Orleans 69 mph 157 AM
Otis AFB 67 mph 445 AM
West Falmouth 65 mph 434 AM
Provincetown AP 63 mph 229 AM
Rockport 78 mph 435 AM
Gloucester 53 mph 1100 PM
2 NW Swampscott 52 mph 550 AM
Beverly 51 mph 524 AM
Lynn 41 mph 221 AM
Around 9 a.m., the weather service tweeted that the storm system is weakening, but still a potent force.
[Effects & Impacts Timeline: Autumn Nor'Easter] While conditions are easing across western MA into CT, significant impacts continue across eastern MA and RI. Strong to damaging winds will continue, with pockets of Moderate coastal flooding for this afternoon's high tide: pic.twitter.com/K0OtoDoZQO— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) October 27, 2021
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.