The long-duration nor’easter overspreading Massachusetts and Rhode Island brought powerful winds with it — but none that matched what took place at 4:31 a.m. Wednesday in Edgartown.

At that time, the National Weather Service reported a wind gust reached 94 miles an hour.

Other communities on Cape Cod and on the South Shore came close, however. The weather service reported gusts of 88 miles an hour in Vineyard Haven, 87 miles an hour in Scituate, 84 miles an hour in Duxbury, 83 miles an hour in Dennis, and 80 miles an hour in Truro.

The storm’s wind component was so powerful, the weather service urged people to stay off the roads entirely in Southeastern Massachusetts while wind gusts were nearing hurricane force levels.

The weather service posted a list of wind speeds recorded across Massachusetts and Rhode Island overnight — and the lowest speed was 40 miles an hour in several North Shore communities, Canton, and Narragansett.

However, most communities experienced speeds of much greater strength that ranged from the low 50 miles an hour to the highs in excess of 70 miles an hour. Here’s a look at some of the wind gusts recorded around the state.

Edgartown 94 mph 431 AM

Vineyard Station 88 mph 247 AM

1 NE Chatham 76 mph 354 AM

Squantum 71 mph 548 AM

East Boston 48 mph 521 AM

11 S Hyannis 69 mph 250 AM

Woods Hole 79 mph 411 AM

Scituate 87 mph 227 AM

Duxbury 80 mph 350 AM

Dog Bar Breakwater 79 mph 459 AM

11 NNE Scituate 65 mph 450 AM

Dennis 84 mph 426 AM

Wellfleet 83 mph 225 AM

Truro 80 mph 223 AM

Orleans 69 mph 157 AM

Otis AFB 67 mph 445 AM

West Falmouth 65 mph 434 AM

Provincetown AP 63 mph 229 AM

Rockport 78 mph 435 AM

Gloucester 53 mph 1100 PM

2 NW Swampscott 52 mph 550 AM

Beverly 51 mph 524 AM

Lynn 41 mph 221 AM

Around 9 a.m., the weather service tweeted that the storm system is weakening, but still a potent force.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

