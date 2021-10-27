The long-duration nor’easter overspreading Massachusetts and Rhode Island brought powerful winds with it — but none that matched what took place at 4:31 a.m. Wednesday in Edgartown.

At that time, the National Weather Service reported a wind gust reached 94 miles an hour.

Other communities on Cape Cod and on the South Shore came close, however. The weather service reported gusts of 88 miles an hour in Vineyard Haven, 87 miles an hour in Scituate, 84 miles an hour in Duxbury, 83 miles an hour in Dennis, and 80 miles an hour in Truro.