The new requirements follow years of complaints from tens of thousands of women who received breast implants and later suffered from brain fog, fatigue, and other health issues collectively known as ‘’breast implant illness.’’ Some implants have also been linked to a rare, life-threatening form of cancer. For years, activists have sought an informed consent process so that patients have a clear understanding of the risks and benefits before they opt for surgery.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday strengthened safety requirements for breast implants, mandating that plastic surgeons warn prospective patients of possible complications from them, including that the devices do not last a lifetime.

The new FDA order restricts the sale and distribution of breast implants to providers and facilities that provide patients with a checklist of risks published by the FDA. The checklist ‘’must be reviewed with the prospective patient by the health care provider to help ensure the patient understands the risks, benefits and other information about the breast implant device,’’ the agency said in a statement. In addition, it said the patient must have the opportunity to sign the patient decision checklist, which must be signed by the physician implanting the device.

Regulators also required new warning labels that accompany several types of breast implants. Those labels must accompany the patient decision checklist and advise women who receive silicon gel-filled implants that they should get regular screenings to detect possible leakage from ruptures. Companies have 30 days to post updated labels on their websites.

‘’By strengthening the safety requirements for manufacturers, the FDA is working to close information gaps for anyone who may be considering breast implant surgery,’’ Binita Ashar, director of the Office of Surgical and Infection Control Devices in the Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said in a statement.

Last year, regulators recommended that manufacturers use the FDA’s strictest caution — a warning enclosed in a black box on the product’s label — to clearly list the possible complications associated with the devices. That guidance also recommended doctors use a patient decision checklist to walk consumers through potential hazards. Wednesday’s announcement made those recommendations a requirement to sell and distribute breast implants.

The patient checklist lists common risks associated with breast implant surgery, such as pain, scarring, asymmetry, and infection. It also warns about rare risks that include a cancer of the immune system called Breast Implant-Associated Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma. Most documented cases of the rare cancer and more than a third of the related deaths were tied to textured breast implants produced by Allergan, which have since been recalled from the market.

More commonly, patients report a host of systemic symptoms including joint pain, fatigue, rash, memory loss, and brain fog.

The list also cautions that ‘’a breast implant is NOT a lifetime device’' and may eventually require removal or replacement. According to the FDA, one in five women who get implants has them removed within eight to 10 years. Both silicon gel- and saline-filled implants may also leak or rupture. Because leaks are harder to detect in silicon gel-filled implants, women who receive that type of device should get periodic imaging to check for leaks, according to the checklist.

In 2019, several women who said their breast implants left them with serious health problems told the FDA that physicians’ failure to discuss the risks left them vulnerable. They described giving up careers and missing out on time with family because of those problems.

The breast implant-linked lymphoma is rare. Doctors in the United States perform about 400,000 surgeries using the implants each year and, as of early 2020, the FDA had documented 573 cases of the cancer worldwide and 33 patients have died from it.

About three-quarters of the patients who get implants make the decision for cosmetic reasons; the rest get them as part of reconstruction after breast cancer surgery.