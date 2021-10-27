“I am happy to endorse Herschel Walker for US Senate in Georgia. Herschel is the only one who can unite the party, defeat Senator Warnock, and help us take back the Senate,’’ McConnell said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Herschel in Washington to get the job done.’’ He referred to Democrat Raphael G. Warnock, who won a special election runoff in January. The endorsement was first reported by Politico.

McConnell’s support means the leaders of the party’s establishment have just about fully thrown their weight behind Walker, who entered the race with former president Donald Trump’s blessing.

Walker touted McConnell’s endorsement on Wednesday with a brief video posted to his social media accounts.

“Thank you Leader McConnell for your endorsement,’’ Walker tweeted. “As I have said from the beginning, I am laser focused on bringing people together to win this seat back for GEORGIA and for America. #UnitedWeStand #DividedWeFall.”

McConnell, who reportedly had reservations about Walker’s candidacy because of the allegations against him, indicated recently that he was warming to him. He told Politico that Walker — who was on Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice’' reality TV show — had “impressive performances on national television.’’

Former New York Times columnist announces bid for Oregon governor

Nicholas Kristof, a former New York Times columnist, announced Wednesday he is running for Oregon governor, ending months of speculation over whether he would make a bid for the top political office in his home state.

‘’It’s hard to watch your home state struggle when you can make a difference on homelessness, education, jobs,’’ Kristof, 62, tweeted Wednesday morning, along with a link to his campaign’s launch video. In it, he spoke of his roots in Yamhill, Ore., the opportunities he felt his Oregon upbringing had given him, and the decline in prospects for those with whom he grew up.

‘’If you want to see what happens when our politics so badly fails the people it’s supposed to serve, just take a walk through downtown Portland,’’ Kristoff, who is running as a Democrat, narrates in the video, as the camera pans across a homeless encampment.

‘’It’s time to do something about a system that’s rigged against so many ordinary Oregonians,’’ he says. ‘’But nothing will change until we stop moving politicians up the career ladder year after year even though they refuse to step up to the problems Oregon faces.’’

Kristoff, who has no political experience, says as much in the video. Instead, he leans heavily on his 37-year career at the Times — where he was a foreign correspondent and a columnist who won the Pulitzer Prize — saying he ‘’spent a lifetime shining a light in the darkest corners of the globe.’’

Federal judge allows Trump-Twitter lawsuit to be moved to California

A Florida federal judge ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump’s status as a former president does not exclude him from following Twitter’s terms of service, the latest setback in his quest to get back on the social media platform after being banned this year.

US District Judge Robert Scola Jr. granted Twitter’s motion to transfer the case from the Southern District of Florida to the Northern District of California, which is required by a clause in the company’s user agreement that all Twitter users sign. The case stems from Twitter permanently suspending Trump shortly after the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol that led to five deaths and injuries to hundreds of people.

While Trump’s attorneys have argued that his status as former president exempts him from Twitter’s clause and that it was in the public’s interest for the case to stay in Florida, Scola was unconvinced. In his 13-page ruling, the Miami judge noted that Trump, who lives in Florida, ‘’has not advanced any legal authority to support his contention.’’

‘’The Court finds that Trump’s status as President of the United States does not exclude him from the requirements of the forum selection clause in Twitter’s Terms of Service,’’ wrote Scola, an appointee of President Barack Obama. ‘’The Plaintiffs have failed to satisfy their heavy burden to show that this case should not be transferred.’’

The move followed a ruling from another Florida federal judge earlier this month who granted a similar request to move Trump’s lawsuit against Google-owned YouTube to a California court. Trump, who has asked a court to mandate that Twitter restore his account, has also filed a class-action lawsuit against Facebook, arguing, with little substantiation, that social media giants are ‘’silencing’' him and other conservatives. Trump has also argued, without evidence, that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey ‘’succumbed to the coercion efforts of Democratic lawmakers.’’

Stacey Abrams’s PAC pays off 108,000 people’s medical debt

ATLANTA — The political organization led by Democratic titan Stacey Abrams is branching out into paying off medical debts.

The Fair Fight Political Action Committee on Wednesday told the Associated Press it has donated $1.34 million from its political action committee to the nonprofit organization RIP Medical Debt to wipe out debt with a face value of $212 million that is owed by 108,000 people in Georgia, Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

Lauren Groh-Wargo, chief executive of allied group Fair Fight Action and senior adviser to the PAC, said paying off medical debt is another facet of the group’s advocacy seeking expansion of Medicaid coverage in the 12 states that have refused to expand the health insurance to all poorer adults.

“What is so important about this is the tie between Medicaid expansion and just crushing medical debt,” Groh-Wargo said.

Of the states targeted, Arizona and Louisiana have expanded Medicaid.

Fair Fight said letters will be sent to those whose debts have been absolved to notify them. The purchase will forgive the debt of nearly 69,000 people in Georgia, more than 27,000 people in Arizona, more than 8,000 people in Louisiana, and about 2,000 people apiece in Mississippi and Alabama.

The group has raised more than $100 million since Abrams founded it after her 2018 loss in the Georgia governor’s race. Fair Fight has been most noted for its advocacy of voting rights but has also been pushing for broader health care. The group launched ads last week demanding that Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp add Medicaid expansion to the list of topics that Georgia lawmakers will consider in a special session starting next week to redraw electoral districts. Democrats are hoping Abrams will run against Kemp again in 2022 in a rematch of a narrow loss that launched her into political stardom.

