General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said China’s test of a hypersonic weapons system is ‘’very concerning’' — and ‘’very close” to a Sputnik moment as Beijing rapidly expands its military capabilities.

Milley, the United States’ top military officer, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television that aired Wednesday that ‘’what we saw was a very significant event of a test of a hypersonic weapon system.’’

As The Washington Post has reported, national security officials were alarmed by the suspected test in August of a nuclear-capable hypersonic vehicle that partially orbited the globe before hurtling toward earth. As China is in the midst of a rapid expansion of its strategic and nuclear weapons systems, its demonstration of hypersonic and orbital capabilities — first reported by the Financial Times — was less noteworthy to analysts for the technology, which its military has been developing for years, than for the fact that Beijing decided to test it.