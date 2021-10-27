To some officials in the Biden administration, reportedly led by climate envoy and former secretary of state John Kerry , all those considerations argue for adopting a more pragmatic approach to China. President Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, has taken a harder line, saying, “We are not in the business of trading cooperation with China on climate change as a favor that Beijing is doing for the United States.” The reported disagreement is reminiscent of a controversial decision by the Biden administration this summer to block imports of Chinese solar panels built with forced labor, which seemingly pitted climate action against human rights. The Chinese government, meanwhile, has encouraged the perception that the United States and its allies must make a choice between cooperating with China on green-technology development, trade, and emissions reductions or pressuring it on Hong Kong, Taiwan, Tibet, and other human rights issues.

According to The Washington Post, a dispute has broken out within the Biden administration about how tough to be on China heading into next week’s international climate summit in Glasgow. Winning Chinese cooperation on climate is critical; China is the world’s largest country and world’s largest greenhouse gas polluter. Unless Beijing makes strong commitments to reduce greenhouse emissions at the summit, and then actually follows through on them, the worst-case climate scenarios will become far more likely. To top it off, China is also the biggest producer of solar panels , and has a near-stranglehold on the rare earth metals used in batteries, wind turbines, electric cars, and other products. Antagonize Beijing too much, and the government there has already demonstrated that it has no problem blocking exports of crucial building blocks of a clean economy out of geopolitical spite. An irate China could not only shirk climate commitments in Glasgow, but also make it harder for other countries to achieve their own in the years to come.

The reality is that there are lines that the United States simply can’t cross, and it would make a mockery of the Biden administration’s human rights agenda to ease up on China’s bullying of Taiwan or oppression of its Muslim minority. One thing Congress and the Biden administration can do, though, is take steps to reduce American reliance on China so that future administrations are not caught in the same quandary of standing up for human rights or risking setbacks in green energy development. Indeed, lawmakers and the administration should view thriving green industries in the United States as a national security imperative, just as their predecessors saw domestic oil production as a key to energy independence.

What that would mean in practice is reviving the domestic solar panel industry, which has been decimated by competition from low- or no-wage Chinese manufacturers, while rebuilding the US capacity for rare-earth metals mining and refining. Congress can take a big step in that direction by passing the stalled infrastructure bill, which contains hundreds of millions of dollars in new spending for mineral supply chains. The United States should also redouble its domestic research and development efforts in clean technologies; even better than supplying our own rare-earth metals for batteries and wind turbines would be inventing ways to avoid needing them in the first place.

It goes without saying that China’s government should view climate cooperation as simply the right thing to do. The Chinese public will suffer from the effects of climate change just like the rest of humanity. Officials who don’t have elections to worry about tend not to think that way, though. As long as Beijing is asking other governments, including the United States, to stifle legitimate criticism of its human rights record as the price of climate cooperation, the more needs to be done to create pathways to decarbonization that don’t rely on the whims of a communist dictatorship.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.