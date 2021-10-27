What is wrong with this picture? There are countless people serving time in jail throughout this country for relatively minor offenses while the person who would destabilize our democracy is living in the lap of luxury. The United States spends billions annually to identify and protect us from clear and present danger but appears powerless to address the most egregious attack on our democracy since the Civil War.

Donald Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6 in order to prevent the certification of Joe Biden as the duly elected president. I, along with millions of others, witnessed this despicable act in real time on television. Meanwhile, Trump continues to spread the same lies and distrust about the legitimacy of the 2020 election while radicalizing an entire political party. My question is: Why has he not been arrested and charged with treason?