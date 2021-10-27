The Bruins (3-2-0) were stopped by arguably the NHL’s hottest team, the unbeaten (7-0-0) Panthers, at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday in a 4-1 loss. From the top line on down, the visitors didn’t have the puck-moving magic that brought them wins in three of their previous four game. Boston was credited with 15 shots on goal over the final two periods, a bunch of those in the final minutes.

SUNRISE, Fla. — Early in the third period, Patrice Bergeron forced a turnover and sent his linemates, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand, on a 2 on 1. They looked like they had the tying goal on their sticks.

Sergei Bobrovsky didn’t need that kind of help. The Florida netminder, typically boom-or-bust, is boomin’. A third-period blocker save on Erik Haula and some dazzling work with his pads were the highlights for Bob, who made 29 saves.

The Panthers, up by a goal after two periods, struck for the dagger with 7:20 left. With the Bruins changing, defenseman Aaron Ekblad fired a long outlet up the boards that eluded Charlie McAvoy. Perhaps the fastest Panther, winger Anthony Duclair, scooted in, caused goalie Linus Ullmark to hit the deck, and tucked it past his far-side pad.

Ullmark, who left for an extra skater with 3:11 to go, stopped 23 of 26 shots. The Bruins couldn’t solve Bobrovsky, and Florida’s Radko Gudas knocked over Marchand with a stand-up check on a late rush. Owen Tippett fired home the empty-netter with 25.4 seconds to go.

Observations from the game:

⋅ Giveaways and last battles had the Bruins behind, 2-1, against their red-hot opponent after 40 minutes. They outshot the Panthers, 15-5, in the first period, but were outshot, 14-2, in the second.

⋅ Despite grabbing an early lead with some puck luck, the Bruins retreated to their dressing room tied at 1 after one period. The play saw Charlie Coyle and Derek Forbort lose a puck battle to Sam Reinhart in the corner. Taylor Hall, helping on Reinhart, was not able to cover Mason Marchment. The Panthers winger, streaking off the bench in a line change, caught Reinhart’s backhand saucer pass in stride and fired past Ullmark at 14:16. It was not a sharp goal allowed by Ullmark, who has fought the puck at times so far.

⋅ That erased a lucky lead for the Bruins, who made it 1-0 at 10:37 after Coyle tossed a puck in front that deflected in off a backchecking Tippett. Young linemate Jack Studnicka, newly promoted to the second line, created the opportunity by forechecking hard. The rookie had another quality chance near the end of the first, smacking a feed from Coyle into Bobrovsky’s pads.

⋅ Pastrnak’s toe-drag around Mackenzie Weegar nearly made it 2-0 minutes after Coyle’s gambit. Pastrnak made Weegar, who earned Norris Trophy votes last year, look like a call-up and forced Bobrovsky to make a difficult stop. The Bruins also had a golden chance in the second when Haula, spung by a short Jake DeBrusk feed, put a backhand dangle through a sprawling Bobrovsky’s wickets.

⋅ Another Panthers third-liner, Eetu Luostarinen, scored at 2:06 of the second after the Bruins lost more battles. Reinhart beat Forbort around the net, and Luostarinen, from his knees, was left alone by Connor Clifton. He chipped home a centering feed.

⋅ In the second, Bobrovsky, on fire to start the season after some struggles in his Panthers career, robbed Marchand with his right pad when the Bruins star beat his check to the slot. But Marchand was among his teammates in starting slow. A power play pass hit Marchand in the back, and the Bruin hooked Jonathan Huberdeau before he broke out of the zone for a 2 on 1.

⋅ Marchment, the son of former NHL enforcer Bryan Marchment, irritated the Bruins with his physical play at the end of the second. He threw down Charlie McAvoy, who came back at him, and bumped Hall. Forbort grabbed him after the buzzer, but it went no further.

⋅ Curtis Lazar, making his season debut after a preseason elbow injury, dropped Joe Thornton with a reverse hit in the opening minutes. The fourth-line right winger’s pace was one reason he was promoted in the third period to ride with third-liners Jake DeBrusk and Haula.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.