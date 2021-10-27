The Bruins and Florida Panthers will honor and remember Jimmy Hayes with moment of silence when the two teams meet at TD Garden on Saturday.

Each team will wear special jerseys during warmups that read “HAYESY” and “BROADWAY,” two nicknames Hayes was called by his teammates, friends, and family. Both sets of jerseys will be available for auction via the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers’ foundations with the funds benefitting a charity to be determined by the Hayes family and the two teams.

Hayes died at 31 on Aug. 23. His family recently revealed that he died with fentanyl and cocaine in his system.