Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 23 points, but he missed four free throws in the game, including two in a row as Boston was trying to craft its fourth-quarter comeback. Dennis Schröder added 22 points. All-Star Jaylen Brown was 5 for 16 with 13 points.

The Celtics are now 0-2 at TD Garden this year, with losses to the Raptors and Wizards, two teams that are not expected to make the playoffs.

The Celtics’ mercurial start to this season continued Wednesday. Two nights after a stirring comeback in Charlotte, Boston’s late surge stalled before it could become an issue for the Wizards, who secured a 116-107 win.

Advertisement

The Wizards took a 79-64 lead on a Montrezl Harrell three-point play with 5:54 left in the third quarter. The Celtics comeback was somewhat methodical, with 10 points coming at the foul line during a 14-1 run that pulled Boston within two.

But the Wizards extended their lead midway through the fourth behind three consecutive floaters by guard Aaron Holiday, the last giving Washington a 103-94 lead with 5:23 left.

Washington led by 10 with three minutes remaining before Al Horford had two tip-ins in a row. Then after a Wizards turnover Schröder hit a 3 from the left corner that pulled Boston within 108-105 with two minutes left.

But the rally ended there, with Bradley Beal and Spencer Dinwiddie both scoring inside and the Celtics unable to answer.

Observations from the game:

▪ Robert Williams has become a solid rebounder, but he continues to do an even better job of tipping balls that he can’t quite gobble up, keeping them alive for teammates.

▪ Al Horford returned after missing a game with an adductor sprain. He looked pretty spry in the first half when he drove the baseline for a nice two-handed dunk and then made a nice cut for a layup on a feed from Brown. He had 9 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists in 16 first-half minutes.

Advertisement

Al Horford was back in the lineup for the Celtics and had 16 points and 11 rebounds in 26 minutes. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

▪ Jabari Parker provided a second-quarter boost in Monday’s 140-129 overtime win over the Hornets and got a chance to do the same on Wednesday. He threw down a dunk on a nice cut, hit an 18-foot baseline pull-up, and drilled a 3 from the top of the key. Parker remains a below-average defender, but he’ll continue to get opportunities if he continues to score.

▪ Harrell (25 points, 11 rebounds) caused plenty of problems in the paint in the second quarter. He used his speed and athleticism to get past Horford on a pair of plays, and then later looked to exploit Boston’s smaller players who had switched onto him. He scored 12 of his 17 first-half points in the second quarter, as the Wizards stretched their lead to 14 points.

▪ But starting center Daniel Gafford suffered a knee injury late in the second quarter and did not return, and the Wizards were extremely thin in the post when Harrell went to the bench, with sharpshooter Davis Bertans slotting at center for much of the Celtics’ third-quarter run.

▪ With both Tatum and Brown scuffling in the first half, Schröder picked up the slack. It’s essential for the Celtics to have another player capable of creating his own offense, and Schröder certainly fits. He was 3 for 4 from the 3-point line in the first half and also had little trouble getting to the rim, where he and Robert Williams are developing a strong connection. On one play, after Schröder tossed an alley-oop to Williams, the Wizards had to account for that option and it allowed Schröder to get to the basket on his own.

Advertisement

▪ After the Wizards scored with 37.6 seconds left in the half Schröder let the inbounds pass slowly roll all the way across midcourt before he picked it up and hit a 3-pointer to give Boston a two-for-one chance. The Wizards need to provide some brief pressure and make him pick up the ball.

Jayson Tatum was none too pleased with the first-half no-call by the officials and let them know it. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

▪ Last week Tatum talked about how he wants to do a better job of not getting caught up in the officiating. But he seemed agitated throughout the first half Wednesday and even collected another technical foul for waving his arm through the air when he was frustrated about a no-call.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.