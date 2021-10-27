Karissa Albin, Somerset-Berkley — A timely fourth-quarter goal by the sophomore powered the Blue Raiders past previously undefeated Dartmouth, 2-1, in a key nonleague tilt. She exploded offensively for five goals against Durfee on Wednesday.
Callie Burchill, Braintree — With two goals and one assist, the sophomore midfielder factored into all three goals as the Wamps tied Bay State Conference foe Natick 3-3. She also picked up an assist as Braintree cruised to a 3-0 victory over Weymouth.
Kerri Finneran, Central Catholic — The freshman is heating up down the final stretch of the regular season. In the Raiders’ last three games, she has recorded three goals and four assists, including a key tally in a 2-0 blanking of nonleague power Chelmsford.
Abby Morrissey, Bedford — In the first round of the Dual County League tournament, the senior forward netted all three regulation goals for the Buccaneers, and then added the winner in a shootout to lift her squad over Westford Academy, 4-3.
Ellie Parker, Phillips Andover — The freshman goaltender from Andover is in the midst of a breakout year. She had a standout performance against Middlesex, recording 18 saves and turning away a penalty stroke attempt as the two teams battled through overtime to a 1-1 tie. Parker and her squad then shut out Northfield Mount Hermon 1-0, and Andover (11-0) remains undefeated.