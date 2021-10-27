“They’re the ones that earned it. They scored the goals, they kept the goals from being scored. I didn’t do anything. It’s nice, but it’s really a credit to the kids.”

“It’s a credit to all the kids that have played in this program over the past 51 years,” said Bositis, who arrived in 1971 with a physical education degree from the University of Massachusetts, where he had played lacrosse. He had been a football/lax standout at St. John’s Shrewsbury.

Moments after cementing the 500th win of his storied career – as referees and fellow coaches flocked his way and offered their congratulations – Franklin boys’ soccer coach Fran Bositis wanted to do anything but talk about himself.

The Panthers pulled away for a 4-1 Hockomock victory over host King Philip on Wednesday night in Wrentham. Junior Trey Lovell, senior Terry O’Neill, senior Tyler Powderly, and sophomore Sean O’Leary delivered for the Panthers (10-4-4) and junior Matt Crago converted for the Warriors (3-12-2).

Franklin generated 14 corners in the game and had plenty of chances in the first half, but KP goalie Connor O’Reilly ensured that the teams headed into halftime knotted at 0. Lovell fired home a rebound four minutes into the second half, Crago buried a 20-yard bomb five minutes later, and O’Neill rose up to head home the eventual winner a minute after that.

The floodgates opened from there, as Franklin finished twice in the final five minutes to head into the postseason with plenty of momentum. It felt like just a matter of time before the Panthers would erupt, and they displayed their firepower most when they really needed it.

“These kids can play,” Bositis said. “They play really good soccer. Sometimes they go too much east to west, but they can definitely play. I think they can do something in the tournament.”

O’Neill, facing his father Mike – the head coach of KP – praised Bositis for caring deeply about his players. He said that mentality rubs off on everyone in the program and helps them care about one another and build chemistry organically.

“It means a lot that we’re the team to give him his 500th win,” Terry O’Neill said. “He’s given so much to the program. He shows his dedication and work ethic every day. He’s a role model for everyone, and he inspires us to do better.”

His father echoed those thoughts and credited Bositis for his consistent excellence.

“I talked to him about it before the game and he was so humble about it,” Mike O’Neill said. “He was talking about how it’s all about the players. I’m not surprised to hear Fran Bositis say that. He’s not only a tremendously successful coach, but he’s also a terrific educator and a truly good example for these players. I’m very, very happy for him.”

Only Don Brock (696, Needham), Foster Cass (612, Duxbury/Pembroke/Barnstable), and Lenny Emmons (578, Masconomet) have more wins in state history.

Austin Prep 3, Bishop Fenwick 0 — Junior Tristan Miller scored three second-half goals in the Catholic Central League Cup consolation win for the Cougars (9-8-2). August Doetsch assisted Miller’s second goal.

Foxborough 1, Canton 0 — Jorge Sanchez scored the winning header on a cross from Alex McGeary in the second half to win the Hockomock League match for the Warriors (9-8-1).

KIPP Academy 1, Methuen 0 — Senior forward Marco Escobar scored the lone goal, the 102nd goal of his career, in the 46th minute for the Panthers (14-4) in their nonleague win. Angel Lopez recorded the shutout in net.

Lincoln-Sudbury 2, Concord-Carlisle 2 (SO) — Senior Wolffe Berrouet headed in classmate Liam Harrington’s corner for the tying goal in the last minute for Concord Carlisle (8-3-5) and send the game to kicks. But L-S senior goalkeeper Jack Braverman made three saves in the shootout to send the Warriors (7-3-5) to the Dual County League Tournament final.

Newburyport 6, Triton 0 — Caelan Twitchell scored twice for the No. 16 Clippers (15-1-1) in their Cape Ann League win.

Pentucket 2, North Reading 1 — Liam Sullivan scored the tying goal at the start of the second half, and goalkeeper Tyler Correnti slotted a penalty kick to seal the Cape Ann League win for Pentucket (8-5-3).

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 4, Marlborough 0 — Langston Pearson, Kwame Adu-Gyamfi, Des O’Reilly, and Juan Esteban Hincapie each slotted home a goal for the No. 9 Pioneers (12-3-3) in their nonleague win.

Stoneham 1, Wakefield 1 — Mike Kruse scored the tying goal for Stoneham (5-7-4) in the Middlesex League draw.

Melrose 3, Burlington 0 — Sophomore Jovan Ssebugwawo, junior Russell O’Donnell, and senior Parker Thornton each scored for the Red Raiders (11-4) in Middlesex League action. Senior goalkeeper Jayden Vogan earned his seventh shutout of the season.

Wayland 4, Newton South 2 — Luke Caples scored three goals and Chris Nunn knocked in the winner for the Warriors (8-2-5) on their way to a Dual County League Tournament semifinal win. Eric Hiebert notched his first varsity win.

Shawsheen 2, Lowell Catholic 0 — Senior Jeremy Perez netted both goals for the Rams (8-3-5) in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference win. Sophomores Nick Gerasimov and Brian Duhamel tallied assists, and senior Tyler Kopacz recorded the shutout in net.

Field hockey

Bishop Feehan 2, Bishop Fenwick 2 (SO) — Strong defensive play from Sammy Buonaccorsi, Grace Klingaman, and Charlotte Wymes, along with the stellar play from Belle Ouellette up front, helped the Shamrocks (12-1-5) secure the Catholic Central Cup in a shootout win over Crusaders.

Brooks 7, Lawrence 1 — Courtney Webb scored three goals in the second half for Brooks, with Kate Coughlin adding two more to the scoring total in the ISL win.

Methuen 6, Dracut 0 — Natalia Fiato scored three goals and set up two more scores to help the Rangers (8-8-1) qualify for MIAA Division 2 tournament and shut out their Merrimack Valley Conference opponent.

Rivers 4, Middlesex 3 — Ava Murphy scored the winner in overtime for Rivers (7-3-1) in the ISL showdown.

Westford 1, Wayland 0 — Junior Madelyn Haley scored the lone goal of the Dual County League matchup, propelling the Grey Ghosts (8-7-2) to the shutout win.

Winchester 1, Lexington 0 — Maddy Dengler scored off of a corner in the fourth quarter to clinch the shutout win for No. 11 Winchester (14-1-2) and secure the Middlesex Liberty League title for the visitors.

Girls’ soccer

Acton-Boxborough 4, Westford 3 — Alexis Thermidor (2 goals), Maya Mathis (1 goal), and Sadie Mathis (1 goal) each scored in the Dual County League semifinal win for No. 17 A-B (12-2-1).

Bishop Feehan 2, Austin Prep 0 — Senior captain Grace Rodison and sophomore Ava Graham were the goal scorers for the Shamrocks(16-1-1) on their way to claiming the Catholic Central League Cup championship.

Boston Latin 5, Bedford 0 — Senior captain Reagan O’Brien netted a hat trick, and fellow senior captain Allie Golden netted her first career goal for Latin (4-10-1). Kathleen Terrey added a goal and an assist for the Wolfpack.

Dexter Southfield 2, Phillips Exeter 2 — Senior Lily Hanifin tallied two assists for Dexter Southfield (5-2-2) in the draw at home.

Franklin 2, King Philip 0 — Sophomore keeper Rachel Welch was immense, making 11 saves, and freshman Kelly O’Connor (from senior Stella Regan) and sophomore Anya Zuyb (from sophomore Selene Hammad) as the 14th-ranked Panthers (13-1-2) closed out the regular season with the Hockomock win. Coach Jodi Klein said Welch “gave use the ability to end our season on a big high. She is an unsung hero and an incredibly talented goalkeeper.”

Masconomet 1, Swampscott 0 — Lilly Podgurski scored the go-ahead goal with 17 minutes left to lift sixth-ranked Masco (16-2) to the win. Goalkeeper Marcy Clapp earned the shutout.

Newburyport 1, Triton 0 — A goal by Anna Affolter clinched the Cape Ann League championship for the Clippers (11-2-4).

Newton South 0, Concord-Carlisle 0 (SO) — The Lions (12-0-5) advanced to the Dual County League Tournament final after a shootout win over the visiting Patriots.

Girls’ volleyball

Concord-Carlisle 3, Boston Latin 0 — Middle hitter Haley Newcomb (11 kills) powered a balanced attack as the sixth-rankedPatriots (18-1) swept the Dual County League semifinal in three sets.

Ipswich 3, Triton 1 — The Tigers (13-1) secured their first Cape Ann League championship, winning three consecutive sets after dropping the first, 32-30, to the visiting Vikings. Claire O’Flynn (9 kills, 4 aces), Liz Linkletter (14 digs, 6 aces), Meghan Wallace (9 kills, 3 blocks, 5 aces), and Grace Sorensen (11 kills, 9 digs) all turned in impressive performances in the league-clinching, four-set win.

North Andover 3, Chelmsford 1 — The No. 10 Scarlet Knights (15-2) capped an undefeated run in the Merrimack Valley Conference Large with the four-set win over the Lions to secure the division championship. Emma Bosco (23 assists, 4 aces, 16 digs) led the way for the hosts, with Maeve Gaffny contributing eight kills. North Andover also raised $1,500 in donations for the Mass General Melanoma Cancer Research Center, in memory of alum Rick Roche.

Woburn 3, Belmont 2 — Junior Sophia Furxhi registered 18 kills for the Tanners (13-7) in the Middlesex win.

Ashland 3, Medfield 0 — Junior captain Taylor Simpson tallied 15 kills and 3 aces, and junior Cassie Marrella added 8 kills for the Clockers (11-9) in the Tri-Valley League win.

Oliver Glass, Emma Healy, Ethan McDowell, and Christopher Williams contributed to this story.





Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.