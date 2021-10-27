Kiké Hernández might be a candidate, but logged just 88 games in the outfield, which likely will not be enough to make the cut for a Gold Glove winner at such a premier position.

▪ Nov. 4 — Silver Slugger

Hunter Renfroe, Xander Bogaerts, and Rafael Devers are the three Red Sox silver slugger candidates

▪ Nov. 8 — Rookie of the Year

The award should go to Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena. Bobby Dalbec came on strong toward the end of the year, batting .240 with 25 homers, but he wasn’t strong enough for most of the year prior to his August and September surge.

▪ Nov. 9 — Manager of the Year

Cora should get some votes, but it’s unlikely he wins.

▪ Nov. 10 — Cy Young

Nate Eovaldi had a career-year, posting a 3.75 ERA in 182⅔ innings. But the AL Cy Young is likely to go to Blue Jays lefthander Robbie Ray (13-7, 2.84 ERA, 248 strikeouts).

▪ Nov. 11 — MVP

The Sox don’t have an MVP candidate this year, but Eovaldi, Rafael Devers, and Xander Bogaerts merited consideration.

▪ Nov. 19 — Rule 5 protection deadline

Here is a list of some notable Sox players who need to be added to the Sox’ 40-man roster in order to be protected in this year’s Rule 5 draft: Jeter Downs, Kutter Crawford, Franchy Cordero, Brayan Bello, Gilberto Jimenez, Thad Ward.

▪ Dec. 1 — Non Tender Deadline

The Red Sox have eight players who are arbitration eligible: Josh Taylor, Christian Arroyo, Kevin Plawecki, Nick Pivetta, Hunter Renfroe, Alex Verdugo, Ryan Brasier and Devers.

▪ Dec. 2 — Collective bargaining agreement expires

Seemingly in a constant battle, things could get ugly between the Major League Baseball Players Association and MLB. The league and the union are bracing for a work stoppage.

▪ Dec. 5-9 —2021 Baseball Winter Meetings, Orlando, Fla.

▪ Dec. 9 —Rule 5 Draft

▪ Jan. 14 —Arbitration exchange

If any arbitration eligible Red Sox player and the team can’t agree on a figure, it would be brought to an arbitration exchange.

