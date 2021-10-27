Morton kept pitching and retired the next two batters. Then he went back out for the third inning and struck out leadoff hitter Jose Altuve with a curveball.

Morton was referring to the one-hop, 104-mile-per-hour smash off the bat of Yuli Gurriel that deflected off his left shin and went all the way to first base.

HOUSTON — “That one got me good,” Atlanta Braves starter Charlie Morton told catcher Travis d’Arnaud when they got back to the dugout after the top of the second inning in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night.

This time Morton’s left leg buckled when it came down on the mound and he needed both hands to steady himself. He then motioned to the dugout that he needed help.

As the Braves were fashioning a 6-2 victory against the Houston Astros, X-rays showed Morton had a fractured fibula. His season is over.

It’s unclear if the fracture happened when Morton was struck by the ball or on a subsequent pitch. What’s certain is he threw 16 pitches and got three outs in what had to be terrible pain.

“I wouldn’t think it’s possible,” d’Arnaud said.

That level of commitment to his teammates and to winning made Morton a free-agent target of the Red Sox last winter. But the righthander, who turns 38 next month, signed with the Braves because he wanted to be closer to his home in Bradenton, Fla.

Sox manager Alex Cora has long considered Morton one the players he most admires and never was that more demonstrated than on Tuesday.

“I mean, he struck out a guy on a broken leg. It’s pretty remarkable,” said A.J. Minter, who followed Morton to the mound and went 2 2/3 innings for the victory.

Minter and d’Arnaud were among the players who checked on Morton before he was taken to a local hospital.

“It’s tough losing Charlie,” d’Arnaud said. “The person he is in the clubhouse, the mentor he is in the clubhouse, especially this time of the year, is very valuable. For us to lose him in Game 1, it’s a dagger.”

Morton was to be one of the centerpiece players of this World Series. He was a star for the Astros in their 2017 championship season, winning Game 7 of the ALCS against the Yankees before he clinched Game 7 against the Dodgers with four-innings of one-run relief to close the game.

The Braves can replace Morton on the roster but there’s no starter available who can take Game 5 in his place. Atlanta’s still not sure who they like for Game 4.

The Braves have withstood injuries all year, in particular the loss of All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. to a torn knee ligament in July.

President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos acquired Adam Duvall, Eddie Rosario, Joc Pederson and Jorge Soler to improve the lineup and the Braves surged into contention.

Now all the Braves can do is add a pitcher off the taxi squad and hope he can give them a few innings. Morton is expected to rejoin the team for Game 2 with his leg in a cast.

“God bless him, I hate it for him. Really hate it for him,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s such a great person — a great person — and teammate.”

The Braves, who had a 3-0 lead when Morton left the game, slugged their way to victory. All nine starters had at least one hit with Duvall and Soler belting home runs.

Soler started the game with a blast to left field off Framber Valdez. Remarkably, no player in World Series history had done that before.

Valdez, who allowed one run over eight innings against the Red Sox in Game 5 of the ALCS, didn’t have the same turbo sinker. He was done after two innings and five runs and admitted afterward he felt the pressure of starting Game 1.

The Astros had eight hits against five Braves pitchers but were 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position and struck out 11 times.

The Braves, who snapped an eight-game World Series losing streak dating back to 1996, were more concerned with Morton after the game than how his injury would affect their rotation.

“I can’t wait to give him a hug,” d’Arnaud said.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.