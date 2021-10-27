“Super excited,” Studnicka said. “It’s going to be a good test for us. I’m excited to be a part of it.”

The 22-year-old forward, recalled amid injuries to three veterans, was penciled in to center Taylor Hall and Charlie Coyle against the Panthers (6-0-0) at FLA Live Arena Wednesday night.

SUNRISE, Fla. — Jack Studnicka was set to get a look on the Bruins’ second line against one of the hottest teams in the NHL.

With Curtis Lazar reentering the lineup and the Bruins starting a back-to-back set, coach Bruce Cassidy wanted to balance the lineup. He believes the fourth line (Trent Frederic, Tomas Nosek, and Lazar) should compete against any of Florida’s lines. Lazar’s return pushed Karson Kuhlman up to the third line, with Jake DeBrusk and Erik Haula.

Advertisement

But the lineup shuffle is largely about getting a look at Studnicka in a top-six role.

“He just has to play his game,” said Cassidy. “He’s a guy who was driving some offense in the preseason by shooting the puck and playing a north-south game.

“Both his wingers can really move, so he’s going to have to have his legs under him. Hopefully he picks the right time to distribute the puck and/or shoot it.”

Studnicka, clearly energized by the move, said he’s gotten better at the decision-making.

“Maybe a year or two ago, I would defer,” he said. “I think I’ve grown as a player to where I’m confident to go in there and play my game. They’re really good players, so they’ll be able to read off that.”

Studnicka called Coyle “one of the better teammates I’ve ever played with,” and said he’s enjoyed his video study with Hall.

Patrice Bergeron, who broke in as an 18-year-old in 2003, remembers what it was like to be a rookie.

Advertisement

“Early on, when you come in, you want to make sure you please everyone, especially on your line,” Bergeron said. “You want to make sure they get their touches. Sometimes you force plays because of that. You have to be yourself, and that’s what he’s doing right now.”

Swaying man

Netminder Jeremy Swayman, set to back up Linus Ullmark Wednesday and start in Carolina Thursday, cut some swirling lines into the practice ice. Swayman, in full goalie gear, hopped from edge to edge and performed a few half-twisting jumps, to the amusement of his teammates.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.