Taking a proactive stance, officials at Gillette have offered the MIAA the use of the stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 1, Thursday, Dec. 2, and Friday, Dec. 3 (and, if needed, Monday, Dec. 6) to crown the eight state champions. The deal was finalized Wednesday morning, and announced by Dr. Robert Baldwin, the MIAA’s new executive director, at the start of the association’s board of directors meeting.

The top-seeded Revolution (21-4-7) are projected to host a first-round MLS playoff game on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Advancement to the second round would likely result in another home game on Saturday, Dec. 4 — bumping against the traditional date for a full slate of MIAA Super Bowls from 9 a.m. until late evening.

FRANKLIN — The historic regular-season run of Bruce Arena’s Revolution has prompted Gillette Stadium and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association to call an audible for the eight high school football state finals set for the first weekend of December.

“The Kraft family and Gillette officials have been very generous in accommodating to us to make [the stadium] available to us, right after the [conclusion] of the Revolution game on Tuesday night,” said Baldwin.

“That is allowing our student-athletes, cheerleaders, and fans to still have that amazing experience [in Foxborough].”

The change to a three- or four-night schedule also opens the door for discussion with the football committee, confirmed MIAA associate director Richard Pearson, to play 12-minute quarters, following national federation rules — rather than 10-minute quarters that have traditionally been played at Gillette because of the tight six-game Saturday schedule.

The pairings for the statewide tournament, based on the MIAA’s new power rankings formula, will released Monday, following the final regular-season games Friday and Saturday.

In a fast-paced meeting, held in person and virtually prompted by Tuesday’s harsh nor’easter, the board buzzed through a number of other items:

▪ Following the strong recommendation of Baldwin, the board voted, 21-0, to raise institutional dues for member schools — the first such increase since 2014 — for fiscal year 2022-23. The one-year increase, said Baldwin, will range between $100 and $890 per school, depending on number of sports offered, with tiers based on groupings of five sports. The MIAA’s three sources of revenue remain institutional dues, tournament games, and corporate sponsors.

Baldwin, former superintendent of schools in Fairhaven, said it was imperative to get information out to the school districts as soon as possible for budgetary reasons.

▪ After a passionate presentation from longtime city of Boston educator/coach/administrator Mike Rubin, along with fellow assistant director Peter Smith, the board voted, 20-0, to introduce a pilot program to report discriminatory incidents.

“In the last week or so, there have been four racially charged incidents,” said Rubin, citing issues in recent Cathedral/John Paul II and Georgetown/Roxbury Prep football games.

“This work is so urgent, we have to take steps now,” he said, adding that he had spoken to the athletic directors and coaches at the schools.

Schools must notify the MIAA within 24 hours and complete an investigation form within a “reasonable” amount of time, though vice president Stephanie Sibley strongly urged that it be completed within five days.

“As educators, this is the job we do,” said Cambridge AD Tom Arria. “We have a responsibility to our students.”

Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.