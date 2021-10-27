The law firm Jenner & Block, contracted by the Blackhawks to conduct an independent investigation, found that Quenneville, then the team’s head coach, was among a group of senior management that met to discuss the allegations on May 23, 2010, within an hour after the Blackhawks swept the San Jose Sharks to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

However, according to findings made public Tuesday , Quenneville has long known that video coach Brad Aldrich was accused of assaulting a former player on that Stanley Cup-winning team.

SUNRISE, Fla. — Panthers coach Joel Quenneville is standing by a statement he gave in July: He learned just last summer of sexual assault allegations against one of his coaches on the 2010 Chicago Blackhawks.

Quenneville, speaking before Wednesday’s game against the Bruins, said he will meet with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman at the league’s New York City offices Thursday. He planned to coach against the Bruins.

According to the Chicago report, Quenneville “made comments about the challenge of getting to the Stanley Cup Finals and a desire to focus on the team and the playoffs” during that 2010 meeting. He was said to be “angry and was concerned about upsetting team chemistry.”

Aldrich left the Blackhawks after they won the championship, and had his traditional day with the Stanley Cup. The investigation found that Quenneville wrote positive reviews about Aldrich and several other staffers.

Aldrich later worked at Miami University in Ohio. There, an outside investigation found last month, he sexually assaulted two men in the fall of 2012. In 2014, he pleaded guilty to criminal sexual contact after a 16-year-old member of the boys’ hockey team at Houghton (Mich.) High School came forward. Aldrich, then a volunteer with the team, received nine months in jail and five years probation.

Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman and senior vice president Al MacIsaac stepped down Tuesday. Two other senior leaders who were at the meeting, John McDonough and Jay Blunk, are no longer employed by NHL organizations.

Bettman said Tuesday he would “reserve judgment” on the two active team employees: Quenneville and Winnipeg GM Kevin Cheveldayoff, an assistant GM for Chicago at the time.

Quennenville said he addressed the situation with the Panthers, who have won their first six games of the season.

“I think we try to eliminate all distractions,” he said.

