“They gave me an opportunity in this league,” Henry said. “They took a chance on me and drafted me. I’ll always have a lot of appreciation for them. I probably wouldn’t be — I mean, who knows where I would be? But I’m very thankful for the memories and the people.”

The 26-year-old Henry began his NFL career with the Chargers, who drafted him out of Arkansas with the 35th overall pick in the second round in 2016. He spent his first five seasons with the organization, establishing himself as one of the top players at his position.

FOXBOROUGH — For Patriots tight end Hunter Henry, Sunday’s game in Los Angeles will mark the first time he faces off against his former team.

Henry called his departure from the Chargers “bittersweet,” primarily because of the community and the relationships he was able to build off the field. But his overwhelming emotion was one of excitement.

“I was very excited to come here, pumped to be a part of this organization,” he said.

In March, Henry signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract with the Patriots. After a slow start, including a preseason in which he was sidelined with a shoulder injury, he has emerged as an important piece of New England’s evolving passing attack.

According to coach Bill Belichick, though, one of Henry’s best plays this past Sunday didn’t even come on offense. On the opening kickoff — one of Henry’s three special teams snaps — Jets kicker Matt Amendola booted the ball the opposite way of what the Patriots were expecting based on the wind. Amendola also sent the ball up high into the sun, making it a difficult play for returner Gunner Olszewski.

“We flipped the whole return from going to the right to going to the left, based on where the ball came down,” Belichick said. “Hunter came over all the way from the right side and made a key block, and we got the ball in good field position to start the game.”

Olszewski fielded the ball at the 4-yard line and, with the help of Henry, was able to return the ball 31 yards — his longest runback of the season.

“It was a heads-up play by the kickoff-return team in a lot of areas, but really Hunter made the key block on that and came the farthest to do it,” Belichick said. “It’s little things like that that Hunter does.”

Perhaps what made the play more impressive was the fact that Henry has not taken many reps as a special teamer throughout his NFL career.

Before signing with the Patriots for this season, Henry played 55 games for the Chargers over five years. Jeff Bottari/Associated Press

“When my number’s called, I try to do as much as I can for this team,” he said. “I’m just trying to win football games. If that’s being on kickoff return, if that’s — whatever they’re going to call, I’m able to do. I’m just trying to execute at a high level.”

Belichick went on to commend Henry for other moments in the game, such as running his route well enough to draw attention away from fellow tight end Jonnu Smith on a screen pass, blocking in the run game, and, of course, catching passes.

“Hunter has been really good in a lot of ways,” Belichick said. “He’s a smart player. He can do a lot of things. He’s got a good, versatile skill set.”

In his main role on offense, Henry has become a reliable option for rookie quarterback (and his neighbor) Mac Jones. Through seven games, Henry has 24 receptions for 264 yards and a team-high four receiving touchdowns. Fourteen of his catches have converted first downs. His catch rate of 75 percent is the best of his career.

In the red zone, Henry has caught four of his five targets, all in the end zone.

“He prepares really, really hard,” said tight ends coach Nick Caley. “He’s a student of the game. He’s always learning. He always is looking for ways to improve. He attacks practice the right way. He’s inquisitive, asks great questions.

“I think it starts with just his love of football, his work ethic, and he’s smart. He cares a lot.”

If Henry scores against the Chargers, he will extend his streak of four straight games with a touchdown catch. The franchise record for a tight end is six games, set by Rob Gronkowski in 2011. The league record is nine, set by Antonio Gates in 2009.

But Belichick made it clear that Henry’s contributions should not be reduced to the stat sheet. Even when he’s not the one with the ball in the hand, he still has a positive impact.

“You put him in a play, he’s the guy that makes it work just by knowing what to do, being patient, using his route technique, winning his leverage,” Belichick said. “When he doesn’t have the leverage, he figures out how to slip the defender to get to where he needs to go. He knows when he’s covered how to drag another guy into covering him, kind of taking two-for-one to open it up for somebody else.

“He does a lot of little things, subtle things, really, really well.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.