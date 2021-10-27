“I woke up this morning and my lights were off,’’ said first-year Patriot defensive lineman Davon Godchaux . “I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ I actually called a couple of the other guys. I went outside and the wind was just blowing leaves all over the road and I’m like, ‘This is crazy.’ ‘’

The Patriots had full attendance at practice Wednesday, meaning everybody answered their alarms despite a number of players dealing with the power outages that affected many in the region.

FOXBOROUGH — In football, backup plans are a must. They come in pretty handy during a nor’easter, too.

Godchaux, who grew up in Louisiana and played four seasons in Miami, is a veteran when it comes to coastal storms and kept his phone fully charged to ensure an on-time arrival.

Fellow defensive lineman Lawrence Guy didn’t lose power at his house until he was already at the facility when he got a call from his wife.

“She probably called me at like 9 and was like, ‘Hey, the power’s off,’ ‘’ he said. “I’m like, ‘Hey, I can’t do nothing for you.’ ‘’

An 11-year veteran and one of the most respected leaders on the team, Guy said he has taken it upon himself to guide younger players – or even veterans – who may not be aware of the treacheries and unpredictability of New England weather.

“Of course. The biggest thing that we try to tell people is, understand this is a profession. We need to be here on time. That goes to hard work,’’ Guy said. “Your hard work starts with getting here on time. Getting in your playbook, so you always want to [prepared]. Like hey, if the snow drops, you have to get here on time. If it’s raining, it doesn’t matter, you have to be here, and that’s how you start your day off.’’

Godchaux was asked if he knew of the ramifications of being late to work at One Patriot Place.

“No, but I’m not trying to find out, either,’’ he said. “We’re going to keep it that way.’’

Calvin Munson, James Ferentz added to active roster

The Patriots signed linebacker Calvin Munson to the 53-man roster off the Dolphins’ practice squad. Munson will help fill the void left by Harvey Langi, who was put on injured reserve. Munson spent parts of 2018 and ‘19 in New England and is a core special teamer.

James Ferentz, who has played a major role at guard as a practice squad call-up the last three weeks, also was signed to active roster.

Ferentz has been a fixture in New England’s offensive line room for the last five seasons, providing valuable depth on the active roster and practice squads.

The club also signed cornerbacks Brian Poole and De’Vante Bausby to their practice squad after both were in for tryouts last week. Coincidentally both played against the Patriots last season, Poole with the Jets and Bausby with the Broncos.

Poole was most recently with the Saints, who cut him earlier this month. He was with the Jets last season. The 5-foot-10-inch, 213-pounder has experience as the slot corner and could be elevated quickly as the club lost Jonathan Jones earlier in the week to season-ending shoulder surgery.

Poole entered the league as an undrafted free agent with Atlanta and played the majority of the defensive snaps in the Falcons’ Super Bowl LI loss to the Patriots.

The 6-2, 190-pound Bausby has bounced around the league since leaving Division 2 Pittsburg State in 2015. Mainly used as a boundary corner, he’s spent time in the Chiefs, Bears, Eagles, Broncos, Cardinals, and Raiders organizations.

Patriots seek shelter in fieldhouse

The weather led the Patriots to hold a rare practice in the fieldhouse. As Bill Belichick noted, trying to throw a football “in a hurricane” would hardly be productive. With Sunday’s game against the Chargers being indoors at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., it made the decision an even easier one … The following players were limited at the full pads session: linebackers Dont’a Hightower (ankle), Kyle Van Noy (groin), Josh Uche (shoulder), Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), and Brandon King (thigh); defensive linemen Godchaux (finger), Carl Davis (hand), and Deatrich Wise (knee); safety Kyle Dugger (neck); cornerback Shaun Wade (concussion); center David Andrews (ankle); guard Shaq Mason (abdomen); receiver Kendrick Bourne (shoulder); tight end Jonnu Smith (shoulder); and kicker Nick Folk (left knee).

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.