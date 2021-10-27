The World Series could run through Nov. 3 if either the Astros or Braves force a Game 7. That means the latest free agents can file for free agency would be Nov. 4.

The Red Sox have a lot to unpack after their 2021 season which saw them fall two wins shy of a a World Series berth. Now the real work begins for a front office and team peaked sooner than expected.

▪ Adam Ottavino: The righthander had an up and down year, tallying a 4.21 ERA in 62 innings of work, striking out 72 batters in that span. Ottavino’s ERA was under 4.00 much of the year until his last four appearances when he yielded four runs over that span. He had a below average WHIP: 1.452 and averaged five walks per nine innings. Ottavino enjoyed his experience in Boston and said at season’s end he would like to return if the opportunity presented itself.

“My pitching fundamentals have been so-so, at best,” Ottavino admitted before the end of the season. “I haven’t thrown enough strikes. I haven’t struck enough guys out and, just in general, I’ve had too many base runners, too many stolen bases. It’s been the little things that I’m going to focus on going into next year.”

Advertisement

▪ Eduardo Rodriguez: A year removed from COVID-19 and myocarditis which resulted in the lefthander missing the entire 2020 season, last season proved just as forgettable.

Rodriguez made 31 starts, a great sign considering what he went through to get back on the field. But the overall production wasn’t there. Rodriguez posted a 4.74 ERA, his highest number of strikeouts per nine innings (10.6), but also yielded the most hits per nine innings (9.8). The Red Sox could bring Rodriguez back on an affordable short-term deal. Considering his lack of productivity this year, coupled with his absence in 2020, that might be Rodriguez’s best option. He would have a chance at a do-over before hitting the open market once more at 29 years old in 2022.

Advertisement

▪ Kyle Schwarber: He has an $11 million dollar mutual option, but he will most likely be a free agent at the end of the year. A deadline pickup for the Sox, Schwarber hit a combined .266 with 32 homers in 399 plate appearances. He was plagued by a hamstring injury before being traded to the Red Sox and missed two weeks following his trade by the Nationals. Schwarber, though, became a team favorite when he was on the field. If J.D. Martinez decides to opt-out, this could be an option to fill the designated hitter’s role.

▪ Jose Iglesias: What the Red Sox decide to do at second base will be interesting. There are a lot of moving parts. But Iglesias could be a good option at that position. He made a large impression, batting .356 in a small sample size of 64 plate appearances down the stretch. Iglesias came up with the Red Sox organization and knows its surroundings. Perhaps this might be a good option for the Red Sox from a production standpoint and veteran leadership.

▪ Danny Santana: The Red Sox tried to get something out of the utility player, but it wasn’t there. Santana hit .181 with five homers in 127 plate appearances.

Advertisement

▪ Travis Shaw: Shaw was a lefthanded bat and hit .238 for the Sox. This is likely something they don’t entertain.

▪ Hansel Robles: Another deadline pickup, Robles was solid for the Sox after struggling much of the year. He posted a 3.60 ERA in 25 innings. He struck out 33 in that span.

Five days following World Series free agency begins, and the Red Sox will face a decision by Martinez.

It seems likely Martinez will not opt-out of the $19.35 million owed to him in 2022. Martinez hit .286 with 28 homers to the tune of an .867 OPS in 2021. He was an All-Star for the fourth time of his career. He’ll have until five days after the World Series to make his decision regarding if he’ll opt-out or be a part of the Red Sox next season.

Here are some notable free agent infielderswho could make sense for the Sox, particularly at second base: Josh Harrison, Chris Taylor, Marcus Semien.

Semien probably wants to get back to playing shortstop, but it seems as if second base might be the best fit with the Sox, if the two sides were to entertain a marriage in Boston.

Semien belted 45 homers, the most for a second baseman. He’s as durable as they come, playing in every game this year for the second time in three seasons. He could come at a price, though, and might not fit, financially, in the team’s immediate and long-term plans.

Advertisement





Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.