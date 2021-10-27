FOXBOROUGH – Two years ago, the Revolution were struggling with the worst record in MLS. Now, they are considered among the best teams in the league’s 26-year history after setting a points record with a 1-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night.

Tajon Buchanan broke through a packed defense to score in the 75th minute as the Revolution (22-4-7, 73 points) moved a point ahead of the league mark set by the New York Red Bulls in 2018 and tied the wins record set by Los Angeles FC in 2019.

The result improved the Revolution’s unbeaten streak to 10 with one game remaining, against Inter Miami on Nov. 7.