FOXBOROUGH – Two years ago, the Revolution were struggling with the worst record in MLS. Now, they are considered among the best teams in the league’s 26-year history after setting a points record with a 1-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night.
Tajon Buchanan broke through a packed defense to score in the 75th minute as the Revolution (22-4-7, 73 points) moved a point ahead of the league mark set by the New York Red Bulls in 2018 and tied the wins record set by Los Angeles FC in 2019.
The result improved the Revolution’s unbeaten streak to 10 with one game remaining, against Inter Miami on Nov. 7.
The Rapids (15-7-10, 55 points) went with five defenders and the setup, plus some tough tackling (Lalas Abubakar and Diego Rubio were cautioned) and a clogged midfield, mostly stifled the Revolution. Gustavo Bou found room from distance, but either barely missed or had shots saved by William Yarbrough.
Emmanuel Boateng helped spark the Revolution attack in the second half, helping set up Buchanan, who went past two defenders on the right side of the penalty area, then finished with a low shot into the far side of the net. Boateng, who replaced Tommy McNamara in central midfield, found Adam Buksa on the left of the penalty area, Buksa lofting a cross to Buchanan, who broke a seven-game scoring drought.
