Per Milton coach Steve Dembowski, the MHSFCA representative to the MIAA Football Committee, the attending members discussed two options — to postpone the Super Bowls until Saturday, Dec. 11, or shift the games to Dec. 2-3 and Dec. 6. They chose the latter, which was then approved by the Tournament Management Committee, and presented to the MIAA Board of Directors Wednesday afternoon.

The Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association held an emergency meeting Wednesday morning to discuss contingency plans for the Super Bowls. With power outages throughout large parts of the state, only 13 of the 18 voting members were able to attend virtually.

“If you postponed, then you’d be looking at more than a week between games,” said Dembowski. “It would be dragging on almost 10 days into the winter season and almost 13 days from your last game. The committee determined this option was better than the other.”

For the MHSFCA, the scheduling shift presents a silver lining by creating the opportunity to play 12-minute quarters in all eight Super Bowls. When six state championships were originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4, the MIAA determined that 10-minute quarters were necessary to fit in all the games.

“To play the championship game by the same rules you played the whole year by, it just keeps everything consistent, and I think that will be a plus for the teams,” said Dembowski.

When asked about the teams that might have to kick off their Super Bowl matchups at 3 p.m. on Wednesday or Thursday, Dembowski said he expects those communities to respond by supporting their schools.

“It’s definitely going to be a challenge for some of the schools to rally their fan base, but when you make it that far, the community usually gets behind you,” said Dembowski, who steered Swampscott to a state title in 2007.

“People will get out of work and hopefully schools will release students that day. It’s usually a time of celebration where communities come together to experience the opportunity to play in a Super Bowl. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do and make the best out of it.”