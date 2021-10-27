Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov is expected to be out 8-10 weeks after undergoing an unspecified surgery for an unspecified lower-body injury. The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions announced Kucherov’s prognosis with no additional details Wednesday. The timeframe would mean Kucherov could be back playing just before or after the New Year. Kucherov was injured Oct. 16 in Tampa Bay’s third game of the season. He doubled over in pain after an innocent-looking collision in the third period of the Lightning’s game at Washington. Coach Jon Cooper said two days later that Kucherov would be out for a while. The team put Kucherov on long-term injured reserve not long after. Kucherov, 28, was Tampa Bay’s leading scorer on each of the past two Stanley Cup runs. He missed the entire regular season last year recovering from hip surgery and returned for the first game of the playoffs … Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty will be out for about eight weeks with a bruised right knee. Doughty will need six weeks of recovery from the first significant injury of his 14-year NHL career before he begins skating again. The Kings hope the 2016 Norris Trophy winner can return to the lineup in less than two months, said general manager Rob Blake … Sidney Crosby could make his season debut for the Pittsburgh Penguins when they host the Calgary Flames on Thursday, NHL.com reported. Recovering from wrist surgery Sept. 8, the Penguins captain, who is day to day, returned to his usual spot at first-line center during practice Wednesday, skating with left wing Jake Guentzel and right wing Evan Rodrigues , who had been center on the first line the past two games … The ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers were suspended from playing home games at Mile One Centre pending a third-party investigation into allegations of “disrespectful workplace conduct.” The City of St. John’s said that Deacon Sports & Entertainment Limited, the parent company of the Growlers, was informed about the suspension a little more than a week before the team was scheduled to play in its home opener. The city did not provide details of the allegations. The Growlers are an affiliate of the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs.

Nelson Cruz has been given Major League Baseball’s Roberto Clemente Award for character, community involvement and philanthropy. Cruz, the 50th winner of the honor, received the award before World Series Game 2 in Houston. “Growing up as a Latin, you always heard about Roberto Clemente,” he said. “I never had a chance to see him play. I knew what a great player he was. Once I came to the States I found out, oh, he’s not only a good player, he’s a great human being.’’ The 41-year-old Cruz, a 17-year MLB veteran and seven-time All-Star, provided financial support to 1,200 families in his hometown of Las Matas de Santa Cruz, Dominican Republic, during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping feed 700 families.

Soccer

Barcelona fires coach Koeman

After another poor performance and yet another loss, Ronald Koeman couldn’t hang on any longer as Barcelona coach. The Catalan club announced Koeman’s firing shortly after the team’s 1-0 loss at Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league in Madrid. The loss followed a 2-1 home defeat against rival Real Madrid in the “clásico” at the Camp Nou Stadium on Sunday. Club president Joan Laporta informed the Dutch coach of his decision following Wednesday’s match. Koeman had been under constant pressure after a poor start to the team’s first season without Lionel Messi in nearly two decades. The Argentina star joined Paris Saint-Germain in August. Barcelona said Koeman “will say goodbye to the squad on Thursday.”

Manchester City eliminated from English League Cup

Manchester City’s four-year reign as English League Cup titleholder is over. City lost 5-3 to West Ham in a penalty shootout in the last 16 after the game finished 0-0 after 90 minutes at the London Stadium. Phil Foden struck City’s first penalty wide and it proved costly as West Ham converted all of its spot kicks, with Saïd Benrahma scoring the decisive fifth. That condemned City to its first elimination in the League Cup since losing to Manchester United at the same stage five years ago. Pep Guardiola’s deep squad had won the competition every season since the 2017-18 campaign, with six of the last eight editions going to City …German powerhouse Bayern Munich was knocked out of soccer’s German Cup in Berlin in a 5-0 thrashing by Borussia Mönchengladbach. It was Bayern’s biggest ever defeat in the competition, the first time it conceded five goals in the German Cup since the 2012 final … Newcastle fan Alan Smith, who collapsed in the stands during the team’s Premier League match against Tottenham Oct. 17, has been discharged from the hospital. The match at St. James’ Park was suspended for 20 minutes when Smith suffered a cardiac arrest. Newcastle said Smith required four stents to be inserted to aid his recovery. He was discharged from the hospital and will spend the next 2-4 weeks building up his strength at home … The Spanish league denounced racist insults by a Barcelona fan against Real Madrid midfielder Vinícius Júnior during the “clásico” at the Camp Nou Stadium on Sunday. The league said it will take the case to Spanish authorities so they can pursue the necessary measures against the fan. It did not say when the incident took place during the match won 2-1 by Madrid.

NBA

James misses second straight game

LeBron James did not play for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Wednesday night because of a sore right ankle. James was injured Sunday night in a victory over Memphis and missed the Lakers’ 125-121 overtime win at San Antonio on Tuesday night … JJ Redick is joining ESPN as an NBA analyst a month after announcing his retirement following a 15-year playing career. Redick will make his debut as a studio analyst on Nov. 3 during the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks. Besides contributing to many of ESPN’s studio shows, Redick will also be an analyst on some games this season.

Colleges

Court upholds Brown settlement

A federal appeals court upheld a settlement between Brown University and student-athletes who had challenged the Ivy League school’s decision to drop several women’s varsity sports. The 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the university and the athletes who originally sued in letting the settlement stand, The Providence Journal reported. Twelve athletes on the women’s gymnastics and ice hockey teams had asked the court to reject the settlement in the interests of current and future female athletes at Brown. The settlement, approved by a federal judge in Providence last year, restores the women’s equestrian and women’s fencing teams to varsity status, and calls for an end to a 1998 legal agreement ensuring gender equity in varsity sports at Brown on Aug. 31, 2024 … Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, Iowa State All-America tight end Charlie Kolar and Michigan star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson are among 13 finalists for the Campbell Trophy, which honors the top scholar-athlete in college football. The National Football Foundation chooses finalists from all levels of college football and the winner will be announced on Dec. 7.

Miscellany

Murray loses in Vienna

Andy Murray saw his perfect record at the Erste Bank Open tennis tournament come to an end, slumping to a 6-3, 6-4 defeat to teenager Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the second round in Vienna. The result marked the first loss for Murray in 10 matches at the Austrian indoor event, which he won on both previous visits in 2014 and 2016 … Simona Halep won a battle of generations in Romanian tennis by defeating Elena-Gabriela Ruse, 6-1, 6-2, in the opening round of the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca in Romania. Ruse, one of the up-and-coming talents in Romania inspired by former No. 1 Halep, won her first career title in Hamburg in July and reached the final in Palermo the same month to enter the top 100. However, Ruse quickly found herself down, 5-0, against Halep and dropped her serve two more times in the second set … Home favorite Andrey Rublev reached the quarterfinals of the St. Petersburg Open in Russia with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Belarussian player Ilya Ivashka … Ukraine’s national anti-doping agency has been accused of giving athletes advance notice of test collections and deliberately mislabeling samples to avoid stricter analysis before the Tokyo Olympics. The World Anti-Doping Agency conducted a two-year investigation that found “convincing and corroborated evidence” that the Ukrainian agency NADC routinely violated standard testing practices. The findings have been forwarded to WADA’s compliance department, which will decide on possible sanctions for NADC.











