The surfacing of the emails, which were gathered during the investigation of the Washington Football Team’s workplace conducted by District of Columbia attorney Beth Wilkinson , has brought fresh scrutiny on that case and the NFL’s handling of it, including from members of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. According to one person familiar with the NFL’s view, some league officials believe the leaks originated with Daniel Snyder through representatives acting on his behalf.

According to one of the four people who heard the remarks, Snyder made her comments unprompted.

Tanya Snyder , the co-CEO of the Washington Football Team, told fellow NFL team owners that the recent leaks of emails that have engulfed the league in controversy did not originate with her or her husband, Daniel Snyder , the team’s principal owner, and their franchise, according to multiple people present during a meeting of owners Tuesday.

The emails, which first surfaced in stories in the New York Times and Wall Street Journal, included correspondence between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen in which Gruden used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language. Gruden resigned Oct. 11 as the Raiders coach. Subsequent reports by the two newspapers detailed emails between Allen, whom Snyder fired as the team’s president in December 2019, and Jeff Pash, the NFL’s general counsel and executive vice president.

Raiders owner wants report released

A day after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell insisted that the league will not release the findings of the investigation into the Washington Football Team’s workplace culture, Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis told reporters that he would like to see a written report from the probe.

Davis is the first NFL owner to publicly push for written findings from the investigation conducted by Washington, D.C. attorney Beth Wilkinson.

In July, the league fined the Washington Football Team $10 million and revealed a list of recommendations Wilkinson provided to the team to improve its workplace culture, many of which the team had already begun to implement since The Washington Post reported multiple instances of sexual misconduct and harassment from former male employees of the team.

Dak Prescott limited by calf strain

Dak Prescott missed some individual drills in practice Wednesday so the Dallas Cowboys quarterback could do rehab work on the side for his strained right calf.

Receiver CeeDee Lamb says he’s “about 90 percent sure” Prescott will play Sunday night at Minnesota. The quarterback had the bye week to rest an injury sustained on his winning throw in overtime against the Patriots .

Coach Mike McCarthy didn’t go much further than saying the Cowboys (5-1) were giving backup Cooper Rush more prep time this week. Prescott was listed as limited in practice Wednesday, the day before he was scheduled to meet with reporters.

Baker Mayfield wants to play against Steelers

One game on the sideline was too much for Baker Mayfield. The Browns’ starting quarterback has no plans to repeat it.

Mayfield tested his injured left shoulder by practicing , and if all goes well, he intends to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He was asked if it’s possible he’ll play on Halloween against the Browns’ dreaded rival.

“Absolutely,” he said.

Mayfield had to sit out last Thursday’s victory — snapping his streak of 53 consecutive starts — over the Denver Broncos with a torn labrum and broken bone in his non-throwing shoulder, an injury he made worse by continuing to play since hurting it in Week 2.

Brett Favre repays $600K, but still owes $228,000 in interest

Retired NFL player Brett Favre has repaid $600,000 in state welfare money he accepted for speeches where he didn’t appear, but the state attorney general could sue Favre if he doesn’t pay interest owed on the amount, the Mississippi auditor said.

Auditor Shad White said Favre paid the $600,000 to the auditor’s office this week. White sent the former Green Bay Packers quarterback a letter Oct. 12 demanding $828,000, which was the $600,000 plus $228,000 in interest.

Of the $228,000, White said: “If he does not pay that within 30 days of our demand, the AG will be responsible for enforcing the payment of the interest in court.”

Favre is not facing criminal charges, but former Mississippi Department of Human Services director John Davis and other people have been charged in one of the state’s largest embezzlement cases. Allegations of misspending came to light in early 2020 when Davis and five others were indicted.

White said in May 2020 that Favre, who lives in Mississippi, had repaid $500,000 of the $1.1 million in welfare money he received for multiple no-show speeches. Favre was paid by Mississippi Community Education Center, a nonprofit group whose former leader is among those awaiting trial.

In a Facebook post when he repaid the first $500,000, Favre said he didn’t know the money he received came from welfare funds. He also said his charity had provided millions of dollars to poor children in Mississippi and Wisconsin.

White on Oct. 12 demanded that several people and organizations repay $77 million in misspent welfare money intended to help people in one of the poorest states in the nation. With interest, the demand jumped to $96 million. That included money sought from Favre.

Tyrod Taylor back at Texans’ practice

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor returned to practice for the first time since injuring his hamstring in Week 2, but his status for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams remains uncertain.

Taylor opened the season as Houston’s starter with Deshaun Watson sitting out amid a trade request and 22 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment or assault. Taylor led the Texans to a win in the opener against Jacksonville before injuring his hamstring on a touchdown run in the second quarter of a loss to Cleveland Sept. 19, and rookie Davis Mills took over after halftime.

The Texans have struggled with Mills under center and have lost six games in a row. Houston scored 22 points in a loss to the Patriots on Oct. 10, but has managed just eight points combined in its past two games, and two of those points came on a safety.

Brians Flores repeats again: “Tua is our quarterback”

The Miami Dolphins have a new quarterback, one who hasn’t played a snap in the NFL this season and set a slew of records in college.

It’s not who many expected.

The only new quarterback development that Dolphins coach Brian Flores had to offer was this: Miami has signed former Central Connecticut State quarterback Jake Dolegata to its practice squad.

Otherwise, the status quo remains the status quo: Even with trade rumors intensifying, Tua Tagovailoa is Miami’s starter for Sunday’s game at Buffalo, and Flores — as he has on at least two other occasions this season — had to make the same pronouncement.

“Tua is our quarterback,” Flores said.

Texans chairman apologizes for racial slur

Houston Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair apologized Tuesday for having made “an inappropriate choice of words” at a team-sponsored event this year.

As reported by Bally Sports, McNair was speaking in May at the Texans Charity Golf Classic when he told attendees, “I’m sorry that we couldn’t get together last year, because of the China virus.” According to a witness who spoke with Bally Sports, people who heard the remark “gasped,” while McNair and his wife appeared amused.

“My comments at the event last May included an inappropriate choice of words,” McNair, the son of Texans owner Janice McNair, said in a statement first published by Bally Sports and provided by the team to The Washington Post. “I immediately apologized to people who approached me then and I apologize again now. I know how important it is to choose my words carefully. I would never want to offend anyone.”

Describing the coronavirus as the “China virus,” as ex-President Donald Trump occasionally did while in office, is viewed by some as a slur and has contributed to an increased climate of anti-Asian sentiment in parts of the country. The FBI reported Monday that the number of hate crimes in the United States targeting Asians rose sharply to 279 in 2020, as compared with 161 the year before.