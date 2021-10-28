Meanwhile Jamie Roberts has condensed some of that body of evidence into the 88 minutes of his documentary “ Four Hours at the Capitol, ” a concise and cogent summary of the facts that, unfortunately, will probably not change the mind of anyone.

A recent Reuters’ story reported that the enormous volume of video taken at the Capitol on Jan. 6 — on rioters’ cellphones, police body cams, Capitol security cameras, and by journalists — has “overwhelmed the prosecutors and defense lawyers handling the hundreds of criminal cases and are delaying trials for some defendants.” To screen all of these videos, the article states, “would take almost nine months, running 24 hours a day.”

The film unfolds like a disaster movie, following the events chronologically, with commentary from rioters, police, journalists, members of Congress, and other participants and witnesses.

At 12:01 p.m. President Trump is at a rally of tens of thousands of supporters, uttering his infamous command to go to the Capitol and “fight like hell” At 12:06 p.m. a contingent of Proud Boys is already marching there, listening to a broadcast of Trump’s speech. At 12:35 p.m. the Proud Boys contingent brushes past flimsy barriers and the handful of police guarding them and surges toward the Capitol, where Congress is about to count the Electoral College votes and certify the election of Joe Biden.

The US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, from "Four Hours at the Capitol." Courtesy of HBO

The police rally, but the mob, some in body armor and full tactical gear, assault them with fencing, flagpoles, fists, pitchforks, baseball bats, and bear spray. It was like a medieval army attacking a fortress.

That was just the first wave. Thousands more from the Trump rally were on their way.

Some of the images may be familiar but seen all together they convey the full impact of the assault. The terror, courage, exhaustion, and outrage of the police officers battling the insurrectionists for hours are palpable. The narrow escape of the lawmakers and Vice President Pence is made vividly clear. The terror of staff members trapped in darkened offices with rioters pounding the doors is epitomized by one who breaks into tears as she recalls her certainty that she was about to be assaulted and perhaps killed.

As disturbing as this account is, the fact that millions of people will regard the violence as patriotic, or dismiss it as no big deal, or blame Nancy Pelosi or the FBI or antifa, is even more so. As Democratic US Representative Jim McGovern of Massachusetts puts it, “How do you help people understand the difference between fact and fiction? Between truth and conspiracy theories?”

“Four Hours at the Capitol” can be streamed on HBO and HBO Max. Go to www.hbo.com/documentaries/four-hours-at-the-capitol.

From "Red Heaven." Brendan Hall

Martian chronicles

If traumas like the Capitol insurrection make you think of escaping this troubled planet for some celestial habitation, Lauren DeFilippo and Katherine Gorringe’s documentary “Red Heaven” (2020) will give you an idea of what you’ll be in for. Reminiscent of Matt Wolf’s “Spaceship Earth” (2020), about the controversial 1991 Biosphere 2 project (and maybe also of Claire Denis’s creepy 2018 sci-fi movie, “High Life”), the film chronicles a year spent in isolation by six volunteers in a NASA-simulated Mars habitat in 2015. To record the experience, the filmmakers gave the crew a bunch of cameras and then spent five years editing the resulting mass of footage.

Complete with airlock, common area, and a bedroom for each member, the white igloo-like structure that will be their home for the next year overlooks the Mars-like lava plain of the Mauna Loa volcano, in Hawaii. Consisting of three men and three women in their 20s from various scientific disciplines, the crew all get along great for a while, filming each other running on a treadmill, walking (sometimes skipping) around the desolate surrounding terrain in spacesuits, playing a harmonica or ukulele, or conducting experiments. They are cut off from the Internet and can only occasionally contact friends and family on the outside. Nonetheless, by day 27 of the experiment their daily surveys show that overall morale is “Excellent.”

Not until around day 200 do people start talking about murder. In jest, no doubt, or hypothetically, but personality tics and minor annoyances get on everyone’s nerves — the way people chew food, or the boorishness of a member nicknamed Mr. Loudface, or someone studying Russian and sounding like an insane person ranting.

When water runs short the volunteers are really put to the test. Can they rally together and solve the problem? Could two members even find love? Will they have left for a new world (or a simulation thereof) only to fall into the same patterns of behavior that ruined the planet they supposedly left?

“Red Heaven” is available on AppleTV and Altavod. Go to www.redheavenfilm.com.

From "Passage to Sweden." Bubble Soup Productions

Scandinavian haven

For thousands of Jews during World War II, Sweden, a neutral country, offered a welcoming refuge.

In fact, unlike most of Europe, Scandinavian countries took risky measures to protect Jews from the Nazis. As seen in Suzannah Warlick’s “Passage to Sweden,” after Norway was overrun in 1940 and a pro-Nazi government was installed, the Resistance escorted thousands of Jews through dense forests and over treacherous mountains to cross the long border into Sweden.

Denmark also fell to the Nazis in 1940, but its king, Christian X, promised that he would protect the nation’s Jews. In 1943, when plans to deport them to death camps were discovered, a network of thousands of Danes managed to secretly transport almost all the Jews across the narrow Øresund straits to Sweden.

Swedish neutrality came at a price: The country had to sell its steel to Germany, perhaps prolonging the Reich’s survival. But it would be difficult to put a price on the efforts of rescuers like the Swedish businessman Raoul Wallenberg, who through craftiness and sheer audacity saved thousands of Jews in 1944 when Hungary began to round them up and deliver them to the Nazis.

“Passage to Sweden” can be streamed as part of the Arlington International Film from Nov. 4-14. Go to aiffest.org.

