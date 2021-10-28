The person listening to the song — on vinyl, naturally — is Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie). She’s in her bedroom, in Cornwall. Obsessed with the Swinging ‘60s London of half a century ago, Eloise is about to move to the present-day city, to study fashion design. The song signals her obsession. So does the second one we hear, more aspirationally: Dusty Springfield’s “Wishin’ and Hopin’.” Be careful what you wish for, Eloise.

The soundtrack of “Last Night in Soho” matters a lot, and the first thing heard on it is Peter and Gordon’s “A World Without Love.” Is that meant as a joke? Well, no, Lennon and McCartney wrote the song, after all. More to the point, the director, Edgar Wright, has it doing triple duty: as signifier of character, declaration of intent, and warning.

You’d be obsessed with ‘60s London, too, if your grandmother was played by Rita Tushingham (”A Taste of Honey,” “The Knack . . . and How to Get It”). Later on, Eloise will have dealings with a landlady and a pub regular played, and quite splendidly, by two even more iconic ‘60s actors: the late Diana Rigg and Terence Stamp. (It’s a toss-up whether the best thing about “Last Night in Soho” is the music or the casting.) Rigg you likely won’t recognize at first. Stamp you will. The most beautiful male face in ‘60s London is differently beautiful now, in a skull-beneath-the-skin way.

Starting out with “A World Without Love” indicates that Wright, who cowrote the script, with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, isn’t interested so much in the canonical Swinging ‘60s of the Beatles and Stones and Carnaby Street (which is in Soho) as in the clunkier, B-side ‘60s of Sandie Shaw and Cilla Black and Petula Clark. Soho had long been a center of English showbiz, so it was newly cool but also longstandingly louche. Black briefly turns up as a character, and Anya Taylor-Joy, as . . . well, that will take some explaining, so hold on for a few paragraphs . . . does a knockout a cappella rendition of Clark’s biggest hit, “Downtown.”

Most important, the movie beginning with “A World Without Love” is a warning. Notwithstanding its irresistible rhinestone array of mid-’60s popular culture, “Last Night in Soho” is an exercise in nostalgia only in passing. What it is is a horror movie, released just in time for Halloween. A world without love is also a world with blood, lots of it. Buckets of the stuff start spilling in the second half of the movie. That may have something to do with why the first half works so much better.

So Eloise finds herself living in Soho. Looking out the window of her flat, what she sees is the Soho of 1965. Sleeping, she dreams of it. Looking in the mirror, she sees not herself but Sandie (Taylor-Joy). Conversely, when Sandie passes a mirror, it’s Eloise’s face we see. Sandie’s hair and clothes and general demeanor are Soho ‘65, pure and simple, which is to say not so pure, not so simple.

Eloise is thrilled. She has a secret sharer or an alter ego, or new identity. Wright keeps us unsure as to which term best applies. He has a lot of help from McKenzie, who was so good as the young woman in hiding in “Jojo Rabbit.” Eloise’s increasing desperation emerges naturally from her enthusiasm and innocence, though innocence may not be quite the right word. (McKenzie’s purr-y voice makes Eloise sound like Jean Simmons.) Innocence is definitely not the right word for Taylor-Joy (”The Queen’s Gambit”). Those extraterrestrial eyes give new meaning to the word “unblinking.” “The least I can do is drive you home,” says a man on the make (Matt Smith). “What’s the most?” Sandie replies.

Wright’s first feature was “Shaun of the Dead,” a comedy but with a taste for horror. His most recent features, “Baby Driver” and the documentary “The Sparks Brothers,” show how comfortable he is with music. It’s not just Wright’s taste in ‘60s singles. Jack, the guy who wants to give Sandie a lift, looks like a debased Chet Baker. You think that’s a coincidence? Sandie and Jack tear up the parquet, dancing to the Graham Bond Organization’s stalwartly cheesy version of “Wade in the Water.”

Soon enough the horror side takes over. Old songs matter less than fresh blood, and “Ready Steady Go!” takes a back seat to Grand Guignol. When Eloise begins to get creeped out, even before the audience does, her landlady reassures her, ”This is London. Someone has died in every bedroom in every house in the city.” With reassurance like that, there’s only so much that wishin’ and hopin’ can do.

★★ 1/2

LAST NIGHT IN SOHO

Directed by Edgar Wright. Written by Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Starring Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Diana Rigg, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, Rita Tushingham. At Boston theaters, Coolidge Corner, Kendall Square, suburbs.

