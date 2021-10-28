2. Oh William! Elizabeth Strout Random House

3. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

4. State of Terror Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton S&S/St. Martin’s Press

5. The Judge’s List John Grisham Doubleday

6. Bewilderment Richard Powers Norton

7. Silverview John le Carré Viking

8. Crossroads Jonathan Franzen FSG

9. Harlem Shuffle Colson Whitehead Doubleday

10. Beautiful World, Where Are You Sally Rooney FSG

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci Gallery Books

2. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020) David Sedaris Little, Brown

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

4. The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson Celadon Books

5. Peril Bob Woodward, Robert Costa S&S

6. Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe Harper

7. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside Nick Offerman Dutton

8. On Animals Susan Orlean Avid Reader Press/S&S

9. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music Dave Grohl Dey Street Books

10. Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy Nathaniel Philbrick Viking

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

2. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

3. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

4. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Washington Square Press

5. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

6. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

7. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper Perennial

8. The House in the Cerulean Sea TJ Klune Tor

9. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

10. Dune Frank Herbert Ace

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022 Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

4. The Best of Me David Sedaris Back Bay

5. On Tyranny Graphic Edition: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century Timothy Snyder, Nora Krug (Illus.) Ten Speed Press

6. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

7. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

8. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

9. Eleanor David Michaelis S&S

10. The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty, and War John “Chick” Donohue, J.T. Molloy Morrow

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Oct. 24. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.