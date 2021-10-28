When McKenzie’s character, Eloise, learns that she’s been accepted to a design school near Soho, she can’t contain herself. “I’m going to London! I’m going to London! I’m going to London!”

Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho” is a movie full of London love. Much of it is set there during the Swinging ‘60s, and the rest takes place in the city today. Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy star.

The movies love cities: all that variety, all that dynamism, all those people. Some get more love than others: Paris, New York, San Francisco. London’s lower on the list, but it definitely makes the cut.

Advertisement

Here are 20 movies that share the sentiment.

Ivor Novello in "The Lodger." Courtesy British Film Institute and Harvard Film Archive.

The Lodger (1927) Alfred Hitchcock’s best-known silent film is a reworking of the Jack the Ripper story, with lots of fog — which is as much of an onscreen London trademark as skyscrapers are of onscreen New York. Available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, HBO Max

From "Fires Were Started." British Film Institute

London Can Take It! (1940)/Fires Were Started (1943) Humphrey Jennings’s documentary short and feature docu-drama helped define the image of the British capital during the Blitz. “London Can Take It” is available on Amazon Prime

John McCallum and Googie Withers in "It Always Rains on Sunday."

It Always Rains on Sunday (1947) Is there a more depressingly English title? Robert Hamer’s crime drama about a prison escapee hiding in his old East End neighborhood offers a slice of unromanticized lower-middle-class life rarely seen onscreen until Mike Leigh came along (see “Naked,” below). Available on Amazon Prime

Richard Widmark in "Night and the City." Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Night and the City (1950) What may be the most visually striking of any noir not shot by John Alton isn’t set in New York or Los Angeles. Jules Dassin’s film involves Greco-Roman wrestling, a slimy American hustler (Richard Widmark), and some even slimier English hustlers (Googie Withers, Francis L. Sullivan). Max Greene’s black-and-white cinematography makes the slime look gorgeous. Available on Amazon Prime

Advertisement

Dick Van Dyke (center) and his fellow chimney sweeps dance on the rooftops of London in "Mary Poppins." Library of Congress via AP/Walt Disney Studios

Mary Poppins (1964) An upper-class Edwardian family hires a nanny who uses her umbrella to fly. What could be more supercalifragilisticexpialidocious? Julie Andrews won an Oscar as Mary. Dick Van Dyke plays Bert, her Cockney pal. Available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Disney+, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

David Hemmings and Jill Kennington, Peggy Moffit, Rosaleen Murray, Ann Norman, and Melanie Hampshire in "Blow-Up." Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images

Blow-Up (1966) Michelangelo Antonioni’s famously enigmatic film about a fashion photographer (David Hemmings) who may, or may not, have witnessed a murder is as much a defining document of Swinging London as any Beatles album. Available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, HBO Max, Vudu, YouTube

The Beatles' rooftop concert in "Let It Be." Express/Getty Images

Let It Be (1970) Speaking of whom, it’s a glorious London moment when the band gives an impromptu concert on the roof of their Apple Corps headquarters, in Mayfair. Look for a lot more about the concert in “Get Back,” Peter Jackson’s three-part documentary, which streams next month on Disney+. Available on Vimeo at vimeo.com/248873535

Jon Finch in "Frenzy." Universal Studios

Frenzy (1972) Hitchcock had left England three decades earlier. He announces his return with a two-minute aerial tracking shot that lovingly heads down the Thames and passes underneath Tower Bridge. Like Eloise, he’s saying, “I’m going to London!” Available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Peacock, Vudu, YouTube

The Long Good Friday (1980) This nasty little gangster film — “nasty” meant as a compliment — has a nice London twist. The plot hinges on Bob Hoskins’s mobster wanting to go legit by developing the city’s Docklands district. If he’d waited a decade or so, he’d have made a killing — a different kind of killing, that is. Available on Amazon Prime, HBO Max

Advertisement

Brinsley Forde in "Babylon." Kino Lorber

Babylon (1980) This look at the reggae scene in South London was one of the first films to portray a new multicultural metropolis on the Thames, one far removed from the gray insularity of traditional England. Available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu

Gordon Warnecke and Daniel Day-Lewis in "My Beautiful Laundrette." Criterion Collection

My Beautiful Laundrette (1985) Another visit to South London and an increasingly diverse city: diverse in class and sexual orientation as well as ethnicity. Daniel Day-Lewis, punk, and Gordon Warnecke, Pakistani, play a gay couple who run the title establishment. Available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Vudu

Bob Hoskins in "Mona Lisa." Georges De Keerle/Getty Images

Mona Lisa (1986) Hoskins again, this time as an ex-con who’s hired by a gangster (Michael Caine) to be the driver and bodyguard of a high-class call girl (Cathy Tyson). This is not a London that would be familiar to Mary Poppins or Bert. Available on Amazon Prime, Criterion Channel, HBO Max

Naked (1993) David Thewlis gives a stunning performance as a rancorous, relentless young man who roams the streets of London when not cadging off of an ex-girlfriend. He’s like the love child of Margaret Thatcher and Johnny Rotten. At Cannes, Thewlis won best actor, and Mike Leigh best director.

Ian McKellen in "Richard III." United Artists

Richard III (1995) Ian McKellen plays the title character in Richard Loncraine’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s play. It’s set in a Fascist 1930s, which means lots of great Art Deco architecture in location shots, including London’s Bankside and Battersea power stations. Available on Hoopla, Kanopy, Vudu

Advertisement

Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant in "Notting Hill." Ronald Siemoneit/Sygma via Getty Images

Notting Hill (1999) A movie star (Julia Roberts) and the owner of a travel bookstore (Hugh Grant) fall in love. The bookstore is in the title neighborhood. Only in London, right? Available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Peacock, Vudu, YouTube

Matthew Goode (left) and Jonathan Rhys Meyers in "Match Point." Clive Coote

Match Point (2005) Woody Allen’s murder mystery inspects London with an outsider’s eye. Backdrops include Tate Modern, the Royal Opera House, the Palace of Westminster, and Blackfriars Bridge. Available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube

Vicky Krieps in "Phantom Thread." Laurie Sparham/Focus Features

Phantom Thread (2017) Daniel Day-Lewis, as a haute-couture designer, and Vicky Krieps, as his wife and muse, star in Paul Thomas Anderson’s drama. The setting is ‘50s London, and everything is … just so, right down to how Day-Lewis’s character takes his toast. Available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Hulu, Vudu, YouTube

Emma Stone in "Cruella." Disney via AP

Cruella (2021) There’s nothing phantom about these threads. Emma Stone’s title characters vamps and camps through a very different fashion London: mod in the ‘60s, punk in the ‘70s. Available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Disney+, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Kit Harington and Gemma Chan on London's Hampstead Heath in "Eternals." Marvel Studios

Eternals (2021) This latest Marvel superhero movie is set in Australia, Alaska, outer space, and points between. But it begins, more or less, in Piccadilly Circus, and ends, more or less, on Hampstead Heath. Clearly, London’s cinematic appeal remains eternal. Opens in theaters Nov. 4.

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.