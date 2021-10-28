An exterior view of the building that will house Roadrunner, a new live music venue at Boston Landing in Allston, shown under constriction earlier this year.

Roadrunner — which has yet to announce an official opening date and is still under construction at Boston Landing — is dubbing itself New England’s “largest indoor general admission venue,” with 50,000 square feet of space and a capacity of up to 3,500 concertgoers, according to a press release. Development of the venue was first announced in 2019 .

Roadrunner, the concert venue due to open in Allston next spring, has announced 10 artists who will take the stage there beginning in March 2022 , including Mitski, JoJo, Bleachers, and Lake Street Dive.

The shows announced so far are Mitski on March 21-22; Bleachers on March 24-25; JoJo on March 29; Lane 8 on April 8; Big Thief on April 13; Watchhouse on April 17; The Story So Far on April 23; Lake Street Dive on June 11-12; Waxahatchee on June 21; and Wallows on June 22. Tickets for all shows will go on sale on Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. at roadrunnerboston.com.

“We are proud of the broad spectrum of artists in our first announcement of confirmed shows, with more shows to follow in the weeks ahead,” Josh Bhatti, vice president and head of the Boston office of The Bowery Presents, the concert promoters at the helm of Roadrunner, said in a press release.

While Mitski is the earliest of the shows announced Thursday, the inaugural show at the venue will be announced at a later date.

The Bowery Presents also owns and operates The Sinclair in Cambridge and books shows for Royale in the Theatre District.

