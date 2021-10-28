All author appearances are virtual unless otherwise noted.

Aminatta Forna (”Happiness”) is in conversation with Steve Yarbrough at 6 p.m. Thursday at Emerson College.

Marcus du Sautoy (”Thinking Better: The Art of the Shortcut in Math and Life”) reads at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Gordon C. Rhea (”Stephen A. Swails: Black Freedom Fighter in the Civil War and Reconstruction”) is in conversation with Kevin Levin at 5:30 p.m. at the Massachusetts Historical Society . . . Woody Holton (”Liberty Is Sweet: The Hidden History of the American Revolution”) is in conversation with Annette Gordon-Reed at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Danielle Joseph (”Sydney A. Frankel’s Summer Mix-Up”) and Christina Diaz Gonzalez (”Concealed”) read at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.

TUESDAY

Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz (”Not “A Nation of Immigrants”: Settler Colonialism, White Supremacy, and a History of Erasure and Exclusion”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Garth Nix (”Terciel & Elinor”) is in conversation with Laini Taylor at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $20 for admission and a copy of the book and signed bookplate to be picked up, or $29 for admission and a copy of the book and signed bookplate to be delivered) . . . Rebecca Kim Wells (”Briar Girls”) is in conversation with Kate Elliott at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Vanessa King (”A Certain Appeal”) is in conversation with Viola Vainglory at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.

WEDNESDAY

Denis Mukwege (”The Power of Women: A Doctor’s Journey of Hope and Healing”) is in conversation with Tarana Burke at noon at Harvard Book Store . . . Larry Spotted Crow Mann (”Drumming & Dreaming”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at the Central branch of Boston Public Library . . . Nathan Harris (”The Sweetness of Water”) reads at 6 p.m. at Cambridge Public Library . . . Britni de la Cretaz and Lyndsey D’Arcangelo (”Hail Mary: The Rise and Fall of the National Women’s Football League”) read in person at 6:30 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Dorie Greenspan (”Baking with Dorie: Sweet, Salty & Simple”) is in conversation with Joanne Chang at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Jared Ross Hardesty (”Mutiny on the Rising Sun: A Tragic Tale of Slavery, Smuggling, and Chocolate”) reads at 7 p.m. at The Old North Church & Historic Site (tickets are pay what you can, or $25 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Celeste Headlee (”Speaking of Race: Why Everybody Needs to Talk About Racism—and How to Do It”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Jeffrey Lewis (”Land of Cockaigne”) is in conversation with Alex Beam at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Ted Flanagan (“Every Hidden Thing”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Rax King (”Tacky: Love Letters to the Worst Culture We Have to Offer”) is in conversation with Daniel M. Lavery at 8:30 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

THURSDAY

Anne Willan (”Women in the Kitchen: Twelve Essential Cookbook Writers Who Defined the Way We Eat, from 1661 to Today”) is in conversation with Sheryl Julian at 1 p.m. at American Ancestors by New England Historic Genealogical Society . . . Sandro Galea (”The Contagion Next Time”) is in conversation with Arianna Huffington at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Amor Towles (“The Lincoln Highway”) is in conversation with Richard Russo at 6 p.m. at Wellesley Books (tickets are $32 for admission and a copy of the book to be picked up or $35 for admission and a copy of the book to be delivered) . . . Aminatta Forna (”Happiness”) is in conversation with Steve Yarbrough at 6 p.m. at Emerson College . . . Jelani Cobb (”The Matter of Black Lives: Writing from The New Yorker”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . SJ Sindu (”Blue-Skinned Gods”) is in conversation with Kristen Arnett at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Alison Stine (”Trashlands”), Jeff VanderMeer (”Hummingbird Salamander”), and Joan He (”The Ones We’re Meant to Find”) read at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Stephanie Gangi (”Carry the Dog”) is in conversation with Caroline Leavitt at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Britni de la Cretaz and Lyndsey D’Arcangelo (“Hail Mary: The Rise and Fall of the National Women’s Football League”) read in person at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Mary Sullivan (”High”) is in conversation with Maria Kiely in person at 7:30 p.m. at All She Wrote Books . . . Shea Serrano (”Hip-Hop (And Other Things)”) reads at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $27 for admission and a copy of the book to be picked up or $37 for admission and a copy of the book to be delivered).

FRIDAY

Ravi Shankar (”Correctional: A Memoir”) is in conversation with Vijay Seshadri at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

SATURDAY

Mary Jane Begin (”Ping Meets Pang: A Story of Otherness, Differences, and Friendship”) reads in person at 10:30 a.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Jarrett Lerner (”Missed Meal Mayhem”) reads in person at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Isabel Fargo Cole (”The Interim”) is in conversation with Hari Kunzru and Dustin Illingworth at 2 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Gary Shteyngart (”Our Country Friends”) is in conversation with Steve Almond in person at 3 p.m. at the Coolidge Corner Theatre at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $6 for admission, $30 for admission and a signed copy of the book to be picked up, or $38 for admission and a signed copy of the book to be delivered).