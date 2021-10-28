The company said Maraganore will be succeeded by Yvonne Greenstreet, who joined the firm in 2016 and assumed the added role of president last year. She is a trained physician and veteran of such big drug makers as Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline.

In a surprise move, John Maraganore, the founding chief executive of Alnylam and one of the best-known executives in biotechnology, plans to step down from the Cambridge company by the end of this year.

Maraganore, who began the company nearly two decades ago, said his “next chapter” will be focused on helping other entrepreneurs and companies advance new frontiers of medicine. I couldn’t be more excited about Alnylam’s future under Yvonne’s leadership, and am more confident that ever in the company’s prospects.”

In recent years Alnylam has won approval of four medicines, marketed in over 25 countries, that rely on RNA interference, a cutting-edge, Nobel Prize-winning technology that drug makers hope to use to turn off disease-causing genes. The biotech has focused on treating rare genetic conditions such as acute hepatic porphyria, which can cause attacks of severe abdominal pain.

Givlaari, the drug for acute hepatic porphyria, had a list price of $575,000 a year after it won US approval in 2019. Drugs for such rare diseases often carry breathtakingly high price tags.

Alnylam is the 12th-largest biophharma employer in Massachusetts, according to a recent report by the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council, with 1,048 employees.

Maraganore, a veteran of such Cambridge drug makers as Biogen and Millennium Pharmaceuticals, served from 2017 to 2019 as chair of the Biotechnology Innovation Corporation, the world’s largest biotech trade association.

He also hasn’t been shy about expressing passionate views on various subjects.

After President Trump reportedly asked at a White House meeting in 2018 why he should accept immigrants from “shithole countries” rather than from places like Norway, Maraganore, the son of Greek immigrants, tweeted: “My Mom and Dad came to this country from what was then a ‘shithole.’ They loved this country. I’m proud to be a ‘shitholer!’”

