GE’s foundation gives $4.4 million to training program

General Electric Co.’s foundation on Thursday announced a $4.4 million grant for a manufacturing training partnership on the North Shore, home to GE’s jet engine plant in Lynn. The money will extend the Advanced Manufacturing Training Expansion Partnership’s operations through 2025. The partnership, launched in 2019, has already helped prepare 205 adults and 130 teens via programs at the Lynn Vocational Technical School, the Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical High School, and Gloucester High School. GE had previously committed $3.5 million to the program. This money is part of a broader $50 million commitment that the company made to STEM training, community health care, and workforce diversity when it relocated its headquarters to Boston from Fairfield, Conn., in 2016. — JON CHESTO

SMALL BUSINESS SERVICES

Vistaprint shortens its name

Vistaprint, which provides products and services to help small businesses, is now known simply as Vista after a rebranding and an acquisition of a 450-person Ukrainian company that offers digital design services to small businesses. The goal is to emphasize that Vista’s offerings extend beyond its traditional physical products, such as business cards and signs. (Vista will continue that work in a division that will keep the longer name.) Formerly called Crello, the business that Vistaprint most recently acquired is now called VistaCreate. Vista, a subsidiary of Cimpress PLC, is technically based in Ireland, but much of its management team is based in Waltham. (The company employs about 600 people in Massachusetts.) — JON CHESTO

BANKING

Citigroup to require COVID vaccinations for entire US workforce

Citigroup will require all US employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of their employment, citing new orders from President Biden. The Wall Street giant asked staffers to submit proof of vaccination by Dec. 8, and said those who comply will receive $200 as a “thank you,” according to a memo to staff Thursday seen by Bloomberg News. Citigroup set Jan. 14 as the final cut-off for workers to upload vaccine cards, to give unvaccinated staff more time to get shots. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

American Express unveils first debit card

American Express unveiled its first-ever debit card as competition for small-business customers heats up. The card will be part of a new digital business checking account, New York-based AmEx said in a statement Thursday. While other banks have long used AmEx’s network for debit cards of their own, this marks the first time the payments giant is issuing a debit card itself. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MORTGAGES

Rates keep rising

Mortgage rates continued to climb this week, reaching highs not seen since April. According to the latest data, released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average rose to 3.14 percent. The 30-year fixed average was 3.09 percent a week ago and 2.81 percent a year ago. The 15-year fixed-rate average rose to 2.37 percent. It was 2.33 percent a week ago and 2.32 percent a year ago. — WASHINGTON POST

ELECTRONICS

Samsung is banking on the folding phone

Samsung Electronics is pouring more money into its gamble that folding phones will become the next big thing as it projects a surge in sales of the novel handsets. Foldable sales are expected to increase by several times in 2021 from the previous year and continue significant growth in 2022, Samsung said Thursday without providing a specific forecast. Its display division is expanding foldable panel production and making supplemental investments to preemptively address what the company sees as rising demand for the category. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

EARNINGS

Comcast’s profits up on growth of broadband subscribers

Comcast, the largest US cable provider, topped Wall Street’s forecasts for third-quarter sales and profit, benefiting from growth in broadband subscribers and a recovery at its theme parks after pandemic-driven closings. Earnings rose to 87 cents a share, excluding some items, Comcast said Thursday, beating the 75-cent average of analysts’ estimates. Revenue soared to $30.3 billion, also beating projections. The company added 300,000 broadband internet customers, in line with analysts’ forecasts of 301,000. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

European carmakers see the end in sight for chip shortages

Europe’s biggest automakers Volkswagen and Stellantis NV joined US competitors in voicing optimism that the severe semiconductor shortage decimating production may have peaked. Both carmakers said they had moved past the worst of the availability issues that have snarled production lines globally. Supply of the components is likely to improve “quarter after quarter” into next year, VW chief executive Herbert Diess said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CREDIT CARDS

Overseas spending gives Mastercard a boost

A pickup in overseas spending has been good news for Mastercard. Cross-border volume jumped 52 percent in the third quarter, topping the 50 percent increase analysts in a Bloomberg survey were expecting. Such spending is a boon for Mastercard and its rival Visa because the companies can charge more for such transactions on their networks. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Merck could earn as much as $7b from COVID drug

Merck & Co.’s closely watched COVID-19 antiviral molnupiravir could bring in as much as $7 billion in global sales through 2022, according to the drugmaker. The figure includes up to $1 billion in revenue this year if the experimental drug is authorized in December, chief financial Caroline Litchfield said early Thursday on a conference call. She projected at least $5 billion in sales by the end of next year, provided it’s cleared. Molnupiravir has become one of the most highly anticipated coronavirus medications, as the pill is relatively cheap to make and easy to transport. Merck has taken steps to make sure that the drug will be distributed widely, including in low-income countries. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

More woes for Boeing

Boeing has found that titanium components used by one of its largest 787 Dreamliner suppliers, Italy’s Leonardo SpA, didn’t meet specifications and will need to be replaced on some aircraft made in the last three years, according to a person briefed on the matter. The flawed parts include titanium spacers, brackets, and clips that are used in sections of the carbon-composite airframe that are assembled by Leonardo, according to the person, who asked not to be identified as the matter is confidential. The defective fasteners add another complication to Boeing’s effort to resolve quality concerns surrounding its marquee wide-body aircraft. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HIGHER EDUCATION

Wharton to accept cryptocurrency for tuition for online program

The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, one of the nation’s premier business schools, plan to accept cryptocurrency as tuition for its online blockchain and digital assets program. The Ivy League institution’s new executive education program will accept coins such as Bitcoin as one method of payment. Due to start in January, the online course offered by the Philadelphia-based school costs $3,800 and is expected to attract several thousand students per year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HEAVY EQUIPMENT

Caterpillar highlights supply chain problems

Caterpillar said demand is looking strong into 2022, though supply chain snags will make it more difficult to meet customers’ needs. The equipment producer reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ expectations as demand for heavy machinery across the construction and mining sectors outweighed concerns of ongoing supply-chain hangups. While Caterpillar said there are no signs of strong demand letting up, executives warned that the company will fall short of its expectations for fulfilling customer demand this year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS