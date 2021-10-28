Those traveling to Providence for its tasty culinary scene can both eat well and sleep in style at The Beatrice. Located in the busy downtown historic district, in the iconic 1887 Exchange Building, the newly opened boutique hotel boasts 47 spacious rooms — with high ceilings, expansive windows and dynamic city views — and is also home to Bellini Restaurant & Bar, a contemporary Italian restaurant inspired by Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani’s extensive travels throughout Italy. Deluxe amenities include Dyson Supersonic hair dryers; Mascioni linens crafted in Milan; Nespresso coffee makers; BeeKind personal care products; fitness center; in-room Fit Kits; and an exclusive private rooftop club for members and hotel guests. Opening rates from $289. 401-443-2960, www.thebeatrice.com

THE HISTORY OF APPLES 101

It’s apple season in New England! Historic Deerfield, a museum of early New England life in an authentic 18th-century village, has added a new event to its fall repertoire that celebrates the history of this humble fruit that was dried for winter, pressed for cider, and pierced with cloves to make apple pomanders. The workshop, Seek No Further: Heritage Apple Time in Deerfield, includes sampling some unique apple varieties, viewing an historic cider press, making a keepsake apple pomander, and receiving historic apple recipes you can try at home (Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 6-21). While visiting Historic Deerfield, located in the Connecticut River Valley of Massachusetts, you can also tour historic houses and their notable collection of early American decorative arts. Adults $15; ages 17 and under are free. 413-775-7214, www.historic-deerfield.org/events

THERE:

FLORIDA MUSEUM CELEBRATES ARTS AND CRAFTS

Arts lovers heading to sunny St. Petersburg this winter won’t want to miss the newly opened Museum of the American Arts and Crafts Movement, located in the bustling downtown waterfront arts district. A reaction against the mass production of the Industrial Revolution, the movement — which swept the country between about 1890 and 1930 — promoted simple and functional designs handcrafted with quality materials. The five-story, 137,000-square-foot building showcases a vast selection of fine and decorative arts (including furniture, pottery, tiles, metalwork, lighting, leaded glass, woodblock prints, paintings, and photographs) created by notable movement trailblazers such as Gustav Stickley, Charles Rohlfs, the Byrdcliffe Colony, the Roycrofters, Tiffany Studios, and more. In addition to more than 40,000-square-feet of gallery space, MAACM has an education studio, graphic studio, retail store, research library, theater, event space, café, and destination restaurant. Adults $25; ages 6-17 $10. 727-440-4859, www.museumaacm.org/index.html

Dreaming of Venice? Be among the first to stay at Ca’ di Dio, a 66-room luxury hotel set within a complex that dates back to the 13th century.

LUXURY OASIS LAUNCHES IN VENICE

Dreaming of Venice? Be among the first to stay at Ca’ di Dio, a 66-room luxury hotel set within a complex that dates back to the 13th century. The restoration and redesign of the structure, headed by star Spanish architect Patricia Urquiola, transformed the historic property into a 5-star hotel with contemporary finishes, Murano glass lamps, marble-clad bathrooms, and terraces with canal or garden views. Located at the entrance to the Arsenale area, known as the “Contemporary Art District,” the hotel is far enough away from the typical tourist crowds, but just an eight-minute walk to Piazza San Marco in the heart of the city. Rates from $450. https://slh.com/hotels/ca’-di-dio

Transporting a kayak to your favorite paddling spot just got a whole lot easier with The Inlet, a 9-foot-8-inch foldable origami-inspired vessel by Oru Kayak.

EVERYWHERE:

ORIGAMI KAYAK UNFOLDS AND FLOATS

Transporting a kayak to your favorite paddling spot just got a whole lot easier with The Inlet, a 9-foot-8-inch foldable origami-inspired vessel by Oru Kayak. The company’s lightest, most portable and easiest to assemble kayak folds down to a compact box the size of a suitcase and weighs half that of a traditional kayak. Designed for use in calm waters — smooth lakes, rivers, and streams — The Inlet is perfect for first-time paddlers or anyone who wants a boat on-the-go. With the Oru Pack carrying case, it’s compact enough to fit in your car trunk or be checked in on a plane. The spacious cockpit has room for your pup or small child. $899. www.orukayak.com

The Scrumptious Travel Pillow is designed especially for side sleepers.

SCRUMPTIOUS PILLOW FOR SAVVY TRAVELERS

Raise your hand if you like to travel with your own pillow. For those of us who don’t want to rely on the comfiness of hotel or rental cottage pillows (or, to be honest, the pillows in your mom’s guest room), the Honeydew Sleep Company has the perfect solution: the Scrumptious Travel Pillow. Designed especially for side sleepers, this on-the-go, 21-inch-by-12-inch pillow features a shoulder cutout, adjustable loft design, and infused foam fill with naturally antibacterial properties that keeps pillows fresh and cool. Includes custom-fitted pillow case and carrying bag with convenient handle that doubles as a suitcase strap. $99. honeydewsleep.com/pages/the-scrumptious-travel-pillow

