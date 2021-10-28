Openings: The Back Bay’s Café Sauvage (25 Massachusetts Ave.) has opened, new from Anais and Antoine Lambert, who worked at Cambridge’s Colette and Boston’s Frenchie . Along with Kendall DaCosta (Bastille Kitchen), they serve dishes from North Africa, the Middle East, and France. Try a bánh mì with sour pickled jardinière, injera crepes with braised Swiss chard, and a classic croque Madame. Visit Tuesday through Sunday from 7:30 a.m.

“We just don’t have the customer base to run a viable business. In other parts of the city, people are doing better. It’s a location by location basis,” Samarian says. The Kinsale opened in 1998, before some current beer-lovers were born; the Asgard opened in 2001.

Closures : Two longtime local pubs are gone for good. Partner Peter Samarian has chosen to close the Asgard in Central Square (350 Massachusetts Ave.) and the Kinsale downtown (2 Center Plaza). Both had shut down due to the pandemic and briefly reappeared for a month in September 2020.

If you prefer your food with a side of ping-pong, visit Fort Point’s new SPIN (30 Melcher St.), with 14 tables and, as Boston.com notes, locally themed delicacies like Boston cream pie and Fluffernutter wontons.

Advertisement

Reopenings: The Four Seasons Hotel Boston (200 Boylston St.) re-launches One + One, open for weekday breakfast and weekend brunch. Try lobster omelets, lemon ricotta pancakes, quiches, and bellinis. Visit weekdays from 6:30 a.m. and weekends from 9:30 a.m.

Halloween: In the South End, Cósmica (40 Berkeley St.) hosts a Days of the Dead-themed weekend through Sunday, Oct. 31, with Halloween dinner specials and prizes for diners who arrive in costume. In North Cambridge, Urban Hearth (2263 Massachusetts Ave.) launches a winter cocktail menu with drinks honoring Alfred Hitchcock: Sip a Vertigo (made with foraged walnuts); a Rear Window, with vermouth, absinthe, apples, olive oil, and sea salt; or a Spellbound, with mezcal and sumac honey.

Advertisement

Or swing by Cambridge’s Formaggio Kitchen (258 Huron Ave.) in costume for their last al fresco sidewalk barbecue of the season on Saturday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 31. Chow down from 11 a.m. until they sell out, and be sure to arrive in costume for your fried chicken, pork ribs, and candied yams.

In Harvard Square, Grendel’s Den (89 Winthrop St.) hosts a Halloween disco lip sync battle with Mistress of Ceremonies Raven Lunatic, who will anoint prizes for best crooner and best dressed. Arrive by 7 p.m. Down the block, J.P. Licks (1312 Massachusetts Ave.) hands out coupons for free ice cream to the first 50 kids who visit in costume on Halloween. The shop opens at 10 a.m.

Across town, Bambara (25 Edwin H. Land Blvd.) hosts a series of Halloween-themed events on their heated outdoor patio, including a screening of Bette Midler classic “Hocus Pocus” on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m., and “Beetlejuice” at 7 p.m. on Halloween. Watch while sipping pumpkin cocktails, and get a free sweet on Halloween.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.