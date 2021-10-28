Why To visit the only Del’s storefront in the Greater Boston area.

Where to Del’s takeout window in Arlington Heights. (There are benches on the sidewalk for those who want to linger.)

The backstory Del’s is a Rhode Island tradition. The frozen lemonade stand has been in business since 1948, although, according to company lore, their earliest frozen lemonade was created in 1840 by the DeLucia family in Naples, Italy, mixed with sugar and snow.

Franco and Angelo DeLucia launched Del’s in Cranston, and it quickly grew throughout the state. (In the summertime, Del’s Lemon Shandy, mixed with Narragansett classic lager, is a refreshing treat.)

Advertisement

The iconic Del’s lemonade. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Paul Piatelli Jr. franchises the Arlington branch with his dad. They got into the lemonade market in 2003, starting small with pop-ups, corporate parties, and eventually with a presence at Red Sox games.

“Ever since we became the official soft frozen lemonade of the Red Sox, we’ve been looking for a place in the Boston area to call home, to bring lemonade from Fenway to the surrounding neighborhoods,” he says.

Piatelli liked the “suburban, community” feel of Arlington — and the foot traffic of tweens unleashed from nearby Ottoson Middle School at 2:30 doesn’t hurt. There’s a line most afternoons and on weekends.

Nachos at Del's. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

What to eat Food is your standard movie-theater fare: nachos draped in cheese from an Ortega dispenser; Pearl hot dogs (they’ll slather on Heinz, French’s, and relish if you ask); fried dough; soft pretzels with honey mustard; Gifford’s ice cream in classic flavors: chocolate, coffee, cookie dough, mint chocolate chip, served in cones or as frappes. As the weather cools, they’ll add soups and Belgian waffles. Nothing is over $6.

“We have something for everyone,” Piatelli says.

Del’s also sells pretzels. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

What to drink Frozen lemonade, of course, served in a striped green-and-yellow paper cup. According to Piatelli, the right way to drink a frozen lemonade is to “swivel the cup in your hand, so the heat of your hand melts the slush,” creating the perfect ratio of melting ice to syrupy, sweet liquid.

Advertisement

My taste-testing apprentice and I tried the four flavors on offer: blueberry, cranberry, lemon, and watermelon. Blueberry is the color of Cookie Monster’s fur and not particularly berryish. Cranberry, on the other hand, is tart and zingy, as a good cranberry should be. My assistant claims that the watermelon tastes like cotton candy, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. But lemon is the clear winner, crisp and refreshing, with chunks of real lemon rind floating beneath the ice. Depending on your appetite, opt for sizes ranging from small to a gallon.

Paul Piatelli serves up a slushie. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The takeaway A happy after-school hangout where the prices are fair and the drinks are sweet.

1050 Massachusetts Ave., Arlington, 781-583-6175, www.dels.com

Del’s is now on Massachusetts Avenue in Arlington. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.