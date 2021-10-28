I’m looking forward to James Andrew Miller’s book on HBO and the way it changed TV. Called “Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers,” it’s due on Nov. 23.
In the meantime, Vulture just published a fascinating excerpt focusing on James Gandolfini. His performance on the show was an all-time great, and it has aged beautifully. As “The Sopranos” gained fans, and brought people to the world of pay cable for the first time, his face was, in many ways, the face of HBO and a new era.
But for Gandolfini, Miller writes, “the road to glory” was “cratered with potholes.” He at times had negative reactions to the scripts, including a scene that had Tony masturbating in a gas-station bathroom during his affair with Julianna Margulies’s realtor. After a “tantrum,” he did the scene, but it never made it into the show. There was a money standoff between Gandolfini and HBO in 2003 that lasted three months; the actor and his team knew he was indispensable. Clearly, Miller is revealing some darker sides of the star, but, at least in the excerpt, he doesn’t come across as tabloidy.
“Jimmy had suffered from alcohol and drug abuse — those twin consoling companions of both success and failure — for years,” Miller writes, “and the stress of occupying the lead role in a smash hit was formidable.” There were a few situations when Gandolfini just didn’t show up, including a Golden Globes presenter appearance in 2005. “Gandolfini was located lying on the ground outside the Beverly Hilton where the ceremony took place, making snow angels on the lawn,” Miller writes, “so inebriated that he didn’t seem to notice the absence of snow.” Michael Imperioli stepped in for him. Also, there was an attempt at an intervention in 2003, but Gandolfini stormed out.
Advertisement
The excerpt also includes some oral history of those years, too, with commentary from those who knew him, including Imperioli, Edie Falco, and Tony Kushner.
Advertisement
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.