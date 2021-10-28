I’m looking forward to James Andrew Miller’s book on HBO and the way it changed TV. Called “Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers,” it’s due on Nov. 23.

In the meantime, Vulture just published a fascinating excerpt focusing on James Gandolfini. His performance on the show was an all-time great, and it has aged beautifully. As “The Sopranos” gained fans, and brought people to the world of pay cable for the first time, his face was, in many ways, the face of HBO and a new era.

But for Gandolfini, Miller writes, “the road to glory” was “cratered with potholes.” He at times had negative reactions to the scripts, including a scene that had Tony masturbating in a gas-station bathroom during his affair with Julianna Margulies’s realtor. After a “tantrum,” he did the scene, but it never made it into the show. There was a money standoff between Gandolfini and HBO in 2003 that lasted three months; the actor and his team knew he was indispensable. Clearly, Miller is revealing some darker sides of the star, but, at least in the excerpt, he doesn’t come across as tabloidy.