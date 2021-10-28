This unlikely venture came to be after Radbill tried the dessert himself in 2018. Unfulfilled at his technology job, he decided to travel down under, where his friend, Drew Beja, had previously visited. Beja — also a cofounder of Far Out — implored him to try the ice cream.

And yet, he is at the helm of Far Out, Boston’s first purveyor of New Zealand-style, real fruit ice cream, soon to open its doors in Brookline.

August Radbill isn’t much for fruit. And he’s not an ice cream aficionado, either.

“In my head I’m thinking, ‘Yeah, whatever pal. I’m not going to New Zealand to try ice cream,’” said Radbill, who ended up buying a raspberry cone. “I tried it and I loved it.”

When Radbill returned to the United States, Beja had him over for dinner, eventually asking if he had tried the treat.

“I haven’t stopped thinking about it,” Radbill remembered telling him. “He said, ‘That’s the right answer.’”

The delicacy — which will debut Nov. 5 at the store’s flagship location in JFK Crossing, in the former location of 4A Coffee — is a simple recipe: Vanilla ice cream and a fruit of choice. The ingredients are put into a special machine, which Radbill got from New Zealand. It consists of a drillbit-like tool that presses down into a funnel, where the fruit and ice cream blend together and swirl out into a freshly made waffle cone.

A blueberry cone of New Zealand-style real fruit ice cream, soon to be offered at the Far Out shop in Brookline. Emily Kan Photography

The result? A creamy concoction that resembles something between a smoothie, soft-serve, and a decadent Greek yogurt, with few, if any, chunks of fruit.

“It’s really incorporated perfectly — it’s surprising to me every time,” said Radbill. “It’s greater than the sum of its parts.”

In 2020, Far Out got its start with a pop-up on the Paragon Boardwalk in Hull. This past summer, they set up shop at the House of Blues, slinging cones for hungry concertgoers and sports fans just out of Fenway Park.

Now, an exterior brick wall at the Brookline shop is covered in a bright mural of flora and fauna, ready for Far Out’s brick-and-mortar opening. The fauna, appropriately, is the Far Out mascot, a kiwi bird named Enzy (An acronym, of sorts, standing for New Zealand, Radbill explains).

The ice cream, including nondairy options, is sourced from Maple Valley Creamery in Hadley, while the Siegel Egg Company in North Billerica supplies the fruit.

“If you’ve had most strawberry ice creams [or] raspberry ice creams, there’s never been strawberry or raspberry near that ice cream,” said Radbill. “The goal is to be hyper-focused on sustainability, locally sourced, and quality ingredients. When you have a product that has really two ingredients, you better nail those ingredients.”

Flavors include mango, blueberry, and banana, and the most popular flavor, kookaberry, is a blend of strawberry, raspberry, and blueberry. Toppings like coconut flakes and dark chocolate shavings are also available. But sweets aren’t all the shop is trying to serve, Radbill said.

An array of coffee products are also on tap, with typical drips and lattes alongside cold brew floats and affogatos. Behind the java is Night Shift Brewing, which created an exclusive Far Out blend. “It just seemed like coffee was the right thing to do,” said Radbill. “It’s a logical pairing.”

Though the flagship has yet to open its doors, Radbill already has big dreams for Far Out. The goal, he says, is to be “as big as Ben & Jerry’s.”

“Our goal has been, and continues to be, to make this a big thing,” he said. “Right now, our focus is delivering the best possible experience to JFK Corner, and the people of Brookline, and the people of Boston as possible, and trusting that if we do that, that will solve for us growing — but it’s one step at a time.”

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com