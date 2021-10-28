The term was added with an onslaught of others, including “dad bod,” “deplatform,” and “air fryer.”

Merriam-Webster announced on Wednesday the word “fluffernutter” was added to the dictionary, defined as “a sandwich made with peanut butter and marshmallow crème between two slices of white sandwich bread.”

The influence of New England’s sugary marshmallow concoction, otherwise known as Fluff, just got more official.

But unlike the other 454 additions, the origin of the fluffernutter has roots right here in Massachusetts.

In 1917, a Somerville man named Archibald Query had been whipping up the marshmallow concoction in his kitchen and selling it door to door, according to the Fluff official website, marshmallowfluff.com. Wartime shortages during WWI forced Query to close down, and he soon lost interest in the business.

After the war, Query sold his Fluff formula to two graduates from Swampscott High School, H. Allen Durkee and Fred L. Mower, for $500. From there, the sweet spread took off, gaining “a reputation among local housewives that eventually placed Fluff onto local grocers shelves,” according to the website. In the 1950s, Durkee and Mower opened a warehouse in Lynn, the Durkee Mower Company factory, where Fluff is still produced today. Every year, Somerville hosts a What the Fluff? festival, honoring the city’s globally recognized confection.

Now, in grocery stores all over the world, Fluff appears to be nothing shy of a household staple, with between 5 and 7 million pounds annually produced and sold worldwide, according to marshmallowfluff.com.

Merriam-Webster, which is headquartered in Springfield, just further legitimized the regionally beloved spread, securing its spot in the national lexicon. And amid an ongoing effort to make the fluffernutter the state’s official sandwich, this endorsement certainly can’t hurt.

Brittany Bowker