Some people play their cards close to their chest as far as Halloween costumes go. Mitt Romney is definitely not one of those people.

The former Massachusetts governor-turned-Utah senator was all over Twitter on Thursday hyping his Ted Lasso look, and even acted out several scenes from the Emmy-winning show, which stars Jason Sudeikis as the coach with a heart of gold.

Complete with the mustache, khakis, and an assortment of AFC Richmond pullovers and jerseys, Romney went all out, taping up the Apple TV+ character’s iconic “Believe” sign and reenacting moments for our pre-Halloween enjoyment.