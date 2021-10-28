Some people play their cards close to their chest as far as Halloween costumes go. Mitt Romney is definitely not one of those people.
The former Massachusetts governor-turned-Utah senator was all over Twitter on Thursday hyping his Ted Lasso look, and even acted out several scenes from the Emmy-winning show, which stars Jason Sudeikis as the coach with a heart of gold.
Complete with the mustache, khakis, and an assortment of AFC Richmond pullovers and jerseys, Romney went all out, taping up the Apple TV+ character’s iconic “Believe” sign and reenacting moments for our pre-Halloween enjoyment.
If you believe in yourself, and have clear eyes and full hearts—you can’t lose. pic.twitter.com/CpkmFKo49i— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 28, 2021
“Warming up for Halloween weekend with the grandkids,” Romney wrote on Twitter, before quoting Lasso: “Your body is like day-old rice. If it ain’t warmed up properly, something real bad could happen.”
Warming up for Halloween weekend with the grandkids. As @TedLasso says, "Your body is like day-old rice. If it ain't warmed up properly, something real bad could happen." pic.twitter.com/Z93fzp2TC5— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 28, 2021
Romney apparently even got his colleagues in on it, posting a video with Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who portrayed soccer team owner Rebecca Welton.
“Biscuits for the boss,” Romney wrote, adding, “she’s one tough cookie.” (Lasso does this daily for his boss on the show.)
Biscuits with the boss. pic.twitter.com/tKpiToDWE6— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 28, 2021
To top it all off, Romney reminded the Twitterverse that the costume may be a bit of clap-back at Sudeikis, who plays the super-positive Lasso. During his time as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live,” Sudeikis would often portray Romney.
“After 10 years, I’m finally returning the favor,” Romney wrote on Twitter. “How was my [Ted Lasso], [Jason Sudeikis]?”
Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker.