Several suggestions can make pedaling around the scalloped edges of Cape Ann a joy ride: Go counterclockwise, so you’ll be closest to the ocean; get off Route 127 and 127A, the winding, hilly two-lane highways that parallel the coast, as much as possible; go in the off seasons, when traffic wanes and when you’ll have the rocks and waves to yourself.

A day on Cape Ann is packed with such moments. Though beautiful in all seasons, the area is never more so than in the fall, and there’s perhaps no better way to experience it than by bicycle.

In front of you on the Atlantic Path, waves crash over boulders, then caress along ledges in retreat. Behind, rivulets of tumbling water trickle to the sea. This, in a place where mystical light has drawn painters through the generations, is an aural masterpiece.

And here’s the most important tip: Untether time. This 26-mile trip could be done in a couple hours. Instead, take most of the day. Stop, frequently, to walk the beaches or clamber along the ledges at such foot trails as the Atlantic Path. The sand and rocks and light offer a buffet for the senses.

If that other cape is a flexed arm, against the sea, Cape Ann is a clenched fist. That compact quality makes it much easier to circumnavigate. An excellent place to start is a free parking lot at the base of Rocky Neck, in East Gloucester.

Eastern Point Lighthouse

The trek to the lighthouse is very much out of the way. Take it. On your left, palatial homes line Eastern Point Boulevard; on your right, the expanse of Gloucester Harbor, across to the city. A slow, deep breath offers scents from sea roses and salt, and from the briny air of a falling tide. Park your bike and take the short path to the breakwall extending from the lighthouse. Built over treacherous Dog Bar Reef, with 231,000 tons of granite blocks cut from nearby quarries, the wall extends 2,250 feet into the mouth of the harbor. By the end, your feet may be on ground, but you are wholly in the unsolid realm of the sea. To the south, a Tinker-Toy-size Boston skyline barely cuts the horizon. And the lighthouse is worn New England idyllic; one can imagine Winslow Homer stalking its shore, as he did when he lived here in 1880, picking out sails against the harsh glare of the rising sun.

Ridges and light, along Good Harbor Beach. Michael J. Bailey/Globe staff

Good Harbor and Long beaches

The ride from East Gloucester along Atlantic Road is one of the most magnificent in New England, two miles of rocks and surf before an endless ocean. At the finish, you may be tempted to stop at Good Harbor, a broad, inviting stretch of beach. But if you’re only interested in stopping at one beach, head instead to Long Beach. Off 127A, catch Glenmere to Long Beach Road, which slips between beach houses and an estuary with snowy egrets wading against red grasswort. Park at road’s end, then tiptoe along the edge of a tidal creek. To the right is the aptly named Long (and at high tide, very thin) Beach. Across a small footbridge to the left are the rock dune and outcroppings of Cape Hedge. After a stroll on the beach, pick your way to land’s end, atop one of Hedge’s rocky promontories. From your perch, close your eyes and listen. The hiss and hum of the counterpointing waves and rocks offer up the surf as a symphony.

A fisherman casts his luck at Loblolly Cove, with the Twin Lights in the background. Michael J. Bailey/Globe staff

The Twins

Pebble Beach leads you to the whimsically named Loblolly Cove. Its ledges present terrific views of the Twin Lights, about a mile off the coast on Thacher Island. The Twins, the tallest lighthouses in the state, are the only tandem operational beacons on the coast of the contiguous United States. A picnic table atop a grassy knoll offers an ideal spot for lunch, along with those vistas. And how did this nook of Cape Ann get its name? There’s plenty of theories, perhaps the most fitting is that loblolly is a Welsh layman’s term for lobster liver. This area, named by Welshman Peter Emmons, once crawled with lobsters after storms; for decades, a lobster and clam shack here attracted visitors from around New England.

The ride north, from aptly named Eden Road to Route 127A (briefly), Marmion Way, and Old Garden Road, rivals that of Jerusalem Road/Atlantic Avenue in Cohasset for its marrying of stunning homes splayed over even more stunning coastline. The start of this portion of the ride is through a portal of sorts on Penzance Road, with tall reeds and cattails nearly forming a canopy over the road. Keep an eye out for red-winged blackbirds flicking among the reeds.

A hike around Carlson Quarry offers spectacular autumn colors. Michael J. Bailey/Globe Staff

Rockport headlands, Old Granite Pier

Head to the headlands, off Old Garden Road, for a majestic overlook of Rockport, its iconic harbor, its jetty, the Twin Lighthouses, and Straitsmouth Island Lighthouse.

This is one vista bookend for Rockport, the other being Old Granite Pier, which offers a sea level view north of the town, with its skyline sculpted along its church spires and the Shalin Liu Performance Center. Old Granite was ground zero for Cape Ann’s most important industry in the late 1800s, its quarries. Cross Granite Avenue to Quarry Road and park your bike at the gated conservation entrance to the quarries. Deep blue quarry waters frame fiery red maples on a hour hike around Carlson and Flat Ledge quarries. The clockwise trail hugging Carlson eventually spills out into the boatyard at the pier, but not before crossing under an arched granite bridge. Stop midway under the bridge and yell out your name. The walls amplify and propel your voice up the granite, under the arch, down the opposite wall, and back to you.

Lobster gear is stacked along Old Granite Pier in Rockport. Michael J. Bailey

Pigeon Cove and Atlantic Path

Much of the rest of the path will be along Route 127, but perhaps this is its most glorious patch, rising from the pier, then descending into Pigeon Cove. Clamber up the seawall at the cove. This is the ocean at its dualistic best. A roughhousing sea can batter the rocks on the east side of the wall yet the waters of the tiny, stonewall-encased harbor remain mirror still.

Unlike Gloucester, Rockport has created public rights of way between homes and the ocean, creating glorious, though rocky, paths along the surf. One of the best paths begins north of Pigeon Cove, near the Emerson Inn. Ride past that entrance, past an eclectic and whimsical collection of animal sculptures (a literal stone zoo) on Phillips Avenue and park off Point De Chene Avenue, at one of several paths to the ocean. A short walk north around Andrew’s Point is invigorating for all your senses, with a chasm of surround spray and sound its centerpiece. Seals often populate the point; whales, too, have been spotted from here.

A pedestrian and bike bridge crosses over Lobster Cove in Annisquam. Michael J. Bailey/Globe staff

Lane’s Cove and Annisquam

You’ll pass the eastern tip of Cape Ann at Halibut Point, the most beguiling coastal state park and a destination worthy of a full day itself. Lane’s Cove is tucked behind Lanesville. Grab a seat on the cove’s bracing seawall. This is also a premier spot for sunsets.

As you near Annisquam, make sure you veer right at Annisquam Village Church, toward Leonard Street. End your ride through this bucolic peninsular village — its name given by the Algonquins as “On top of the rock’' — at the pedestrian bridge over Lobster Cove. That will take you back to 127.

As you pick your way through Gloucester and back to Rocky Neck, consider stopping at a jewel of a small museum — Cape Ann Museum (27 Pleasant St.). Its canvases and presentations help the visitor understand what you already know by now: This fisted cape of granite and light against the sea enthralls.

Michael Bailey can be reached at michael.bailey@globe.com.