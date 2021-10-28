My sister left her husband two years ago, and he’s been heartbroken — she is the woman of his dreams and love of his life. She is telling her teenage sons to choose wisely when they fall in love, but to resolve that they can fall out of love with their partners one day, because eventually anyone you’re with might end things. Is this cynical advice good? It sounds logical, and that desire to fall out of love is something I’ve felt in past breakups, but it pushes against every romantic bone in my body. Should I talk to her? Offer her sons an alternative view? Is this what I should tell my own children one day?

W.F. / Boston

What you should tell your own children, and your nephews, and any young person who comes to you for advice about love and life (which The Young are disappointingly loath do to), is that almost everything they hear on such topics from an adult is going to be based on what that adult would like to tell their own past self. Alternately, it may be something the adult is trying to convince themselves of in the here and now. It may also be good advice, but the children are not the actual audience — the adviser is. If you can get that through, you’ll have done them a tremendous favor.

You have a problem with your sister’s philosophy, or maybe with your sister in general (you sound more sympathetic to her ex), so maybe do some journaling or talk it all out with a friend. Her advice doesn’t strike me as cynical — cynical is not believing in love at all, or believing it’s always transactional, or that “all men” or “all women” are some particular way. It’s weird and impractical, though! Resolutions to have or not have certain emotions in the event of X,Y, or Z don’t tend to hold up very well.

Your sister is trying to prevent her sons from falling apart if their primary relationship does, which is a worthy goal. Because here’s the thing: Relationships don’t have happy endings. Either the couple breaks up, or one of them dies. Men, like your brother-in-law, often do worse after losing a partner than women do, because they have fewer sources of social support outside their romantic relationship. It’s not about shutting off feelings for a lost love like an unpaid utility. It’s about having a social support network and a sense of meaning and competence in life, so that heartbreak can be weathered — and to avoid unfairly making one person responsible for all your emotional and existential needs.

Try to bring this perspective to your nephews, who probably do want to be able to weather a future breakup better than their father apparently is. Do they know that key to that is forging friendships, discovering their passions, learning what they want from the world and what they have to give it? Nudge them in that direction — not by advice, but by questions, observations, and most of all, example.

