The U.S. attorneys office announced the indictments handed up by a federal grand jury on Wednesday The indictments allege the six people filed unemployment insurance claims online, seeking benefits from the Federal Pandemic Assistance Program and the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program, by claiming they’d previously been employed in the other states.

Some are charged with using stolen identities. Two convicted felons are accused of claiming to have been employed as a “travel barber” or a “babysitter” in multiple states on the east and west coasts.

PROVIDENCE — Six Rhode Islanders are accused of defrauding unemployment agencies in multiple states by applying for and receiving thousands of dollars in benefits.

Francois Parker, 35, of Providence, claimed to Rhode Island that he had been employed as a babysitter. That was false, according to the indictment. Along with applying for benefits from Rhode Island, Parker also submitted fraudulent claims in California, Arizona, Louisiana, Colorado, Texas, New York, Virginia, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Massachusetts, according to the indictment. Six states paid Parker a total of more than $77,000, and four others refused his claims, according to the indictment.

Parker, who is a convicted felon, was also caught with two loaded firearms and more than 200 rounds of ammunition, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. He was indicted on two counts of wire fraud, one count of theft of government money, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Rashaad Smith Muskelly, 30, of Lincoln, claimed to be working as a “travel barber” in his filing for claims in Rhode Island. Muskelly also applied for unemployment insurance benefits in California, Arizona, New York, Texas, Virginia, Nevada, and Massachusetts, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. He received more than $14,000 from the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training, from a total of nearly $83,000 in fraudulent unemployment insurance benefits, according to the indictment.

Muskelly, a convicted felon, was also caught with a loaded pistol, according to the indictment. He was indicted on two counts of wire fraud and one count each of theft of government money and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Derrick Gadson, 35, of North Providence, is accused of using a stolen identity to apply for benefits in Rhode Island, Arizona, and Massachusetts, allegedly receiving a total of $27,875. He was indicted on theft of government property, aggravated identity theft, and two counts of wire fraud.

Jamel Newman, 23, of Pawtucket, Darren Robinson, 21, of Providence, and Rashaad Hill, 21, of Providence are named in a 16-count indictment charging each with conspiracy, wire fraud, theft of government funds, and aggravated identity theft. The indictment alleges they conspired to defraud employment insurance benefits programs, including pandemic unemployment assistance programs in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The indictment alleges some applications submitted by one or more members of the conspiracy used the names and stolen personal information of others.

Newman is also charged with having a gun, which he is prohibited to possess because he has been convicted of domestic violence charges.

The FBI and Rhode Island State Police investigated the allegations, with the assistance of the U.S. Department of Labor.

Rhode Islanders who believe their personal identification has been stolen and used to fraudulently obtain unemployment benefits can contact the Rhode Island State Police at financialcrimes@risp.gov or the FBI Providence office at 401-272-8310.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID- 19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.